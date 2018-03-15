The Crew 2 Racing To Consoles, PC This Summer, Beta Coming Soon

Based upon our previous impressions of the game, Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 looks to be a massive improvement over the original. Not only can you partake in a number of multiplayer racers, but you can do it with a number of vehicles, by land, sea or air. It’s really expanding upon the original in so many ways.

And soon, you’ll be able to give it a spin. Ubisoft announced on its blog today that The Crew 2 will be arriving on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 29, right when the summer’s heating up. You can see the launch date trailer above, and really get an idea of what kind of speed the game is packing.

Ubisoft noted, “On your quest to become a motorsport master in The Crew 2‘s gigantic open world, you’ll unlock a massive collection of the fastest cars, motorcycles, boats, and planes and hone your skills across four different types of motorsport challenges, including street racing, off-roading, pro racing, and freestyle.”

The best part is, you actually might be able to take it for a test drive sooner. Ubisoft has noted that a beta will be taking place soon, and while a specific date wasn’t given, sign-ups are open now over on The Crew 2 page. Never hurts to try and get your foot in the door.

There’s also a Crew 2 rewards program taking effect, in which fans can take part in monthly challenges to unlock 19 different vehicles within the game, including exclusive watercraft. We’re not sure how this going to work just yet, but it’ll probably launch closer to when the beta is out.

Finally, for those that really want to show off their Crew style, there’s a Motor Edition that will enable you to play the game three days early. It also comes with some extra goodies, including a customized The Crew 2 license plate (by the way, don’t actually use this on your car, yeah?), an exclusive Steelbook case, the official Roadmap, four original stickers, and, finally, the game itself.

We’ll have more coverage on The Crew 2 in the months ahead, but we really can’t wait to hit the road with this one. Or the air. Or the water.

