The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Adds Actress Jessie Buckley

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me will feature actress Jessie Buckley in a lead role as Kate Wilder, the studio announced this week. Artwork for the game shared alongside the announcement showed Buckley's portrayal of Wilder as well as some other teasers for the game's story and setting alongside the signature Dark Pictures Anthology skull and decision wheel that are used in each of the games. The new game is set to come out at some point in 2022, but it doesn't yet have an exact release date.

Buckley is known for her roles in productions such as Men and I'm Thinking of Ending Things and just recently earned a Best Supporting Actress Academy Awards nomination for her role in The Lost Daughter. Supermassive uses both the voices and the likenesses of stars for its characters in The Dark Pictures Anthology games, so Buckley's fans will be hearing and seeing her in The Devil in Me whenever it releases later this year.

Get ready for an unforgettable stay…



Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley will star as Kate Wilder in #TheDevilInMe 🗝️#TheDarkPictures pic.twitter.com/4k2ineng6a — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) March 28, 2022

Supermassive has a history of adding recognizable faces to its games, so it shouldn't be surprising to see that it's happened again with The Devil in Me. Until Dawn, a decision-based horror story from the developer that's not included in The Dark Pictures Anthology but helped kick off these stories, starred Rami Malek, for example. The later games in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology series starred actors and actresses such as Pip Torrens, Shawn Ashmore, Will Poulter, and Ashley Tisdale among others.

The Dark Pictures Anthology fans first learned of The Devil in Me by obtaining one of the endings in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes which presented players with a teaser trailer for the next game in the series. After this teaser started surfacing online and people had a chance to try and obtain the ending themselves, Supermassive officially announced The Devil in Me with an eerie trailer and overview of the game.

"A documentary film crew receives a mysterious invite to a replica of the 'Murder Castle' of H.H. Holmes, America's first serial killer," a preview of the game said. "They soon discover that they're being watched, and there is much more at stake than their viewing figures…"

That certainly sounds more like a deadly escape game story as opposed to The Dark Pictures Anthology's supernatural elements the series usually employs, but we'll have to wait until it releases to see how things play out.

Supermassive is also working on The Quarry, another horror game which is not included in The Dark Pictures Anthology.