Until Dawn Developer Reveals New Horror Game The Quarry

Developer Supermassive Games and publisher 2K Games have revealed a new horror game dubbed The Quarry after announcing it and teasing it yesterday. In development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, the new horror game is due out this summer, and we have its first official trailer after a teaser trailer was dropped yesterday, and judging by the trailer and the accompanying details, it’s very much a Supermassive horror game, and it’s out on June 10, 2022.

“It’s late summer in the remote forests of upstate New York, and the teen counselors of Hackett’s Quarry have the camp to themselves for one final night,” reads an official blurb about the game. “That means no kids, no adults, and no rules. In this thrilling cinematic tale, you control the fates of all nine camp counselors as their party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. With life-or-death decisions around every turn, the choices you make will determine how the story unfolds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supermassive Games was founded back in 2008. A British studio, Supermassive Games is best known for 2015’s PS4 exclusive Until Dawn, a 90s teen horror game that debuted back in 2015 and is widely considered one of the best horror games of the previous generation. Before Until Dawn put the studio on the map, it largely kept busy with port work and working on the IP of other studios, like LittleBigPlanet. After Until Dawn, the studio has been exclusively focusing on creating its own IP. That said, so far, it’s failed to recreate anything that has generated as much buzz as Until Dawn.

In 2016 it released two PlayStation VR games, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood and Tumble VR. Then in 2017 it released Hidden Agenda, another PS4 exclusive. In 2018, it returned back to PlayStation VR with The Inpatient and Bravo Team. And these two games marked the end of exclusively working with PlayStation. Since then, it’s released three games in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, which have served as a bit of a rebound for the studio, but still haven’t grabbed the same amount of attention as Until Dawn did back in 2015.

For those that don’t know: Supermassive Games is not just known for horror games, but horror games where players impact the story and the fate of characters through decision making. Suffice to say, it’s no surprise that The Quarry is a return to this formula.