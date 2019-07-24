The Division 2 Episode 1 D.C. Outskirts DLC Available Now

The Division 2 players have been gearing up for new content as of late, which was set to come in the form of Episode 1 of the Year One pass. Thankfully, that wait is finally over as pass owners officially have access to the D.C. Outskirts DLC that will allow players to venture outside of the city. It brings with it a ton of goodies for players to enjoy, including balance changes, Operation Dark Hours’ Discovery Mode, new missions, new Exotics, and much more. While some of these things will be restricted to those who have a Year One pass for one week, others are available to all players.

“Episode 1 – DC Outskirts: Expeditions expands the world of The Division 2 by taking you outside of the city streets of Washington DC to new locations, like Camp White Oak, Manning National Zoo, and Kenly College,” reads the developer’s Reddit post. “Episode 1 will add two new Main Missions, Classified Assignments, the new Expedition activity and above all else – a complete rework of the Skill Performance. The Operation Dark Hours raid will become more accessible with a new Discovery Difficulty and your arsenal will get expanded by two new exotics and two new regular weapons.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for how the scheduling will work with the new content, that can be found below:

Tuesday, 23rd of July All balance changes will be available for all The Division 2 players, with or without the Year One pass. Discovery Mode for Operation Dark Hours will become available for all The Division 2 players, with or without the Year One pass.



Early Access Release: Tuesday, 23rd of July The two new main missions will be available to Year One Pass owners The first Investigation Area of Kenly College will be available to Year One Pass owners.



Regular Access: Tuesday, 30th of July The two new main missions will open up for all The Division 2 players. The first two Investigation Areas of Kenly College will open up for all The Division 2 players.



The two new main missions will consist of Camp White Oak and Manning National Zoo. In order to access these missions, players will need to be in World Tier 5. Descriptions for each can be found below:

Camp White Oak: The Black Tusks and their leader have set up a strategic position close to an estate nestled deep in the woodlands, and your assignment is to take them down and capture him in the new Camp White Oak mission.

Manning National Zoo: Emeline Shaw, the leader of the Outcasts, has fallen back from her defeat on Roosevelt Island and barricaded herself deep in the Manning National Zoo. To get to her, you will need to fight through the blockades and the Outcasts who protect her to put an end to her violence.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For the full patch notes detailing everything that is new, including Expeditions, loot and gameplay changes, new weapons, and much more, those can be found right here.