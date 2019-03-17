New ‘The Division 2’ Leak Reveals First Details On Operation Dark Hours Raid

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 fully launched earlier this week, and players seem to be having a blast with the looter-shooter and soaking up the surplus of content it offers. That said, if you’re wondering when the game’s first raid is coming, well, we still don’t have that information. But we do now have the first details on the raid — which is dubbed Operation Dark Hours — thanks to a new leak.

More specifically, thanks to a new datamining effort from Reddit user “kevindavid40,” we now have some interesting details on what type of content we will be seeing in the series’ first-ever eight-person raid. For example, we now know what the raid’s icon looks like it, what trophies/achievements are attached to it, what objectives players will need to complete, and even where the raid will take place (spoilers: it’s the Ronald Reagan Airport, which is just a little south of the Lincoln Memorial).

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the dataminer, the raid will begin at the aforementioned airport and end at Arlington Island. Meanwhile, it will have the following objectives (which are not listed in chronological order):

Survive the assault on the bridge

Find the stolen GPS coordinates

Protect the named agent on your team

Confirm the kill of 2nd hand Lieutenant

Rendezvous with your team

Survive the blackout attack

Find the activation code

Extract your team to safety

Split teams and flank the target

Stop the convoy from leaving the runway

Takeout bombarders from high ground

And here are the four trophies/achievements attached to the raid:

Relentless :Make it through the bridge in one hour or less

Extreme Measures: Have your most kills with Signature weapons

Reminder of Me: Kill any of the Hunters who killed you before

Gone Baby Gone: In less than 2 minutes flee from Interceptors

Of course, all of this information should be taken with the tiniest grain of salt since it’s a leak and not official information from Ubisoft, but dataming leaks tend to be pretty reliable, and this one especially seems pretty comprehensive and definitive.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when Operation Dark Hours will release nor any information on what it will consist of beyond this leak.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the looter-shooter — including our review of the game — click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Are you enjoying the new Ubisoft game so far?

Source: Reddit via PCGamesN