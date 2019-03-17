New ‘The Division 2’ Leak Reveals First Details On Operation Dark Hours Raid

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 fully launched earlier this week, and players seem to be having a blast with the looter-shooter and soaking up the surplus of content it offers. That said, if you’re wondering when the game’s first raid is coming, well, we still don’t have that information. But we do now have the first details on the raid — which is dubbed Operation Dark Hours — thanks to a new leak.
More specifically, thanks to a new datamining effort from Reddit user “kevindavid40,” we now have some interesting details on what type of content we will be seeing in the series’ first-ever eight-person raid. For example, we now know what the raid’s icon looks like it, what trophies/achievements are attached to it, what objectives players will need to complete, and even where the raid will take place (spoilers: it’s the Ronald Reagan Airport, which is just a little south of the Lincoln Memorial).
According to the dataminer, the raid will begin at the aforementioned airport and end at Arlington Island. Meanwhile, it will have the following objectives (which are not listed in chronological order):
Survive the assault on the bridge
Find the stolen GPS coordinates
Protect the named agent on your team
Confirm the kill of 2nd hand Lieutenant
Rendezvous with your team
Survive the blackout attack
Find the activation code
Extract your team to safety
Split teams and flank the target
Stop the convoy from leaving the runway
Takeout bombarders from high ground
And here are the four trophies/achievements attached to the raid:
Relentless :Make it through the bridge in one hour or less
Extreme Measures: Have your most kills with Signature weapons
Reminder of Me: Kill any of the Hunters who killed you before
Gone Baby Gone: In less than 2 minutes flee from Interceptors
Of course, all of this information should be taken with the tiniest grain of salt since it’s a leak and not official information from Ubisoft, but dataming leaks tend to be pretty reliable, and this one especially seems pretty comprehensive and definitive.
At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when Operation Dark Hours will release nor any information on what it will consist of beyond this leak.
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.