The Division 2 Players Are Devising Their Own Matchmaking System For the Raid

The Division 2‘s first raid is mere hours away at this point, which means players are jumping into the action to prepare for Operation Dark Hours. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment recently revealed more details about the upcoming eight-player raid, but there is one particular piece of information that has left fans a little upset – there is no matchmaking. That’s right, if you want to take part in the raid, you’re going to have to find your own crew. Luckily, players have already begun to devise a rather fantastic idea that will act as their own matchmaking system and it involves jumping jacks.

Ever since it was revealed that Operation Dark Hours will not have matchmaking, players have been taking to the game’s subreddit to discuss a possible plan of attack. Thanks to Reddit user “OzzieMann,” it would appear that one potential plan is picking up steam. Essentially, players who wish to participate in the raid and are seeking squad mates need to gather around the yellow helicopter that has been placed at The White House. Once there, start doing jumping jacks, which is something that everyone has.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Somewhat surprisingly enough, other players seem to be into the idea of doing jumping jacks at the helicopter to find raid mates. Sure, it isn’t the perfect solution to the lack of matchmaking, but it might actually just end up working. You can head on over to the post right here and maybe find your next best friends for Operation Dark Hours, which is set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET on May 16th.

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about all of this? Should Massive have included matchmaking with the raid? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!