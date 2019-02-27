‘The Division 2’ Reveals Post-Launch Content Plans

Ubisoft’s plans for The Division 2 content beyond the game’s initial launch have been revealed with three free Episodes planned for the first year.

The Division 2 releases on March 15th, but ahead of that release, Ubisoft outlined its full plans for the first year of content. Episodes and classes called Specializations are two of the main types of content included in Year 1, each of those outlined in the trailer above as well as through Ubisoft’s post.

“These Episodes will introduce new narrative driven content, as well as new ways to play the game,” Ubisoft said. “This additional content will be free for all players of The Division 2. Alongside the Episodes we will also release three brand new Specializations for you to take on Washington’s challenges in a new way, each of them bringing a new unique signature weapon and skills tree to unlock and master.”

Though content like new episodes and classes called Specializations will be available for free eventually, anyone who owns the Year 1 Pass will get early access to “narrative content only,” Ubisoft said, which is included in all Year 1 Episodes. Year 1 Pass holders will get a week of early access to the Episodes and will automatically gain access to Specializations when they’re released, though those without the pass will have to unlock them via gameplay.

Learn more about #TheDivision2 Year 1 Content, Year 1 Pass and in-game economy! Details: >> //t.co/m9cCXcblFW pic.twitter.com/TMSNB9ppHs — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 27, 2019

Exclusive cosmetic items released alongside the Specializations are another perk of the Year 1 Pass. This pass comes with both the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game but can be bought as a standalone purchase after the game’s release.

Loot boxes are also in The Division 2 in the form of Apparel Caches. As the name suggests, these loot boxes contain cosmetics only and won’t have weapons or related pay-to-win content. Ubisoft made sure to say “Acquiring a Cache will never provide any type of advantage.” Different apparel items can be found in these loot boxes or can be bought on their own through premium currency.

“Our intention is for players to organically earn new pieces of Apparel as they enjoy the many different activities of The Division 2; getting cosmetics from gameplay should be fun, exciting and rewarding,” Ubisoft said. “For those who wish to speed up this process, or acquire specific Apparel, there will be choices to directly purchase individual cosmetics in the Apparel Store, or via Event Caches post launch.”

Ubisoft answered more questions about its post-launch plans and monetization systems, all of which can be seen here.