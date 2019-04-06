‘The Division 2’ Tidal Basin Update Drops Tomorrow, Here’s What It Does

Tomorrow, The Division 2‘s “Invasion Battle for DC” kicks off with the release of the Tidal Basin update, which will go live on every platform. In addition to confirming the launch of Tidal Basin, Ubisoft Massive revealed that’s the game’s eight-player raid, Operation Dark Hours, is coming on April 25, and even teased fans with some footage that’s included in the above video.

As for tomorrow’s update, it will bring in a new Heroic difficulty, a new world tier (WT5, with a new gear score cap of 500), three gear sets (Ongoing Directive, True Patriot, and Hard Wired), a new faction stronghold dubbed Tidal Basin, and Weekly Invaded Missions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once the update is live, and when you log in for the first time, you’ll be greeted with an in-game radio call that will inform you of some developments that require your attention. Complete this mission and you’ll unlock the Tidal Basin Stronghold.

It’s important to note that this content will only become available once you’ve progressed to World Tier 4 and have achieved at least a gear score of 425.

“After completing Tidal Basin, Coordinator Manny Ortega at the Base of Operations will have intel on surrounding Black Tusk operations in D.C,” writes Ubisoft of the update “This unlocks Weekly Invaded Missions, available on any difficulty! These missions will reset on a weekly cadence and apply to the previous story missions. If you are after the new gear sets, the Black Tusks will have a chance to drop pieces in World Tier 5.”

As mentioned above, Ubisoft Massive also confirmed Operation Dark Hours will arrive on April 25, but unfortunately it didn’t divulge any further details on the update, but thanks to a recent leak, it doesn’t have to.

The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!