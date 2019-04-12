Ubisoft Apologizes For Homophobic Slur In ‘The Division 2’

Apparently, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 had a homophobic slur hidden in it when it released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month. The slur seemed to go unnoticed for awhile, but has since been discovered by an eagle-eyed fan, and been apologized for by Ubisoft. More specifically, there’s an image in the new looter-shooter that seems to mock police with the “donuts” stereotype. As you would expect, this ticked off a few fans, but didn’t cause any real blowback. However, hidden inside this multi-story piece of street art is the badge number “FA6607,” which translates from “leetspeak” to a homophobic slur.

What’s especially bizzare about the homophobic slur hidden in the game, is there’s no context for it. It’s just tucked in there, and I’d assume whoever put it there didn’t think anyone would notice. But then, why put it there in the first place? We’ll never know, but as you would expect, once the image was brought to the attention of Ubisoft, the French publisher and developer apologized for it being in the game, and for not catching it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been brought to our attention that a piece of street art in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 contained offensive content,” said Ubisoft in an official statement. W”e removed the image from the game via a patch on Thursday, April 11.

“We apologize that this image slipped through our content review processes, and we are currently reviewing them in order to avoid this kind of oversight from occurring in the future.”

To be fair to Ubisoft, it’s not surprising it missed the slur in its review process. It’s tiny, and cleverly hidden. That said, hopefully it can track down who’s responsible for it being in the game, and given them the boot (if it hasn’t already).

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

Thanks, PC Gamer.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!