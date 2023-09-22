The Division 3 Release Date Is Seemingly Far Away

Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's The Division 3 yesterday. However, there was no mention of a release date or even a release window. There wasn't even a mention of platforms. This suggests the game's release date is far away, and further context suggest this as well. Right now, Massive Entertainment has two other announced games in the works: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws. The former is set to release on December 7 while the latter is slated to release in 2024.

Assuming the new Star Wars game releases next year, which is a major if, the earliest The Division 3 will be out is in 2025, but this is unlikely to happen either. Unless there is a third team within Massive Entertainment, then the vast majority of the studio is working on the aforementioned two projects, which means full production is unlikely to start on The Division 3 until 2024, at the earliest. The average development time for AAA games is usually three to five years. In this case, three years seems like a reasonable bet considering three years separated the release between The Division's release in 2016 and The Division 2's release in 2019.

2026 seems like a reasonable expectation for The Division 3, but the lack of platforms mentioned does beg the question of whether or not this game will be closer to 2028, when the next PlayStation and Xbox consoles are expected to release. Whatever the case, don't expect the game to release anytime soon.

"We may have over 40 million players, but The Division is still in its early years as a franchise," said producer on the Julian Gerighty while speaking about the future title. "There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore and people to protect. I think that we delivered that with Tom Clancy's The Division's cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can't get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy's The Division 2. It's about refinement, it's about pushing the quality bar consistently forward."