New Trailer and Patch Notes for The Division Preview Massive Free Update

The patch notes for The Division’s highly-anticipated new update have been revealed, and they’re going to take a while to dig through.

It’s been a while since the Tom Clancy game received an update of this size, and when The Division’s team previewed the patch as being the biggest update that the game has ever received, they certainly weren’t joking. From game modes to maps to weapons, The Division will feel like a new game with Update 1.8.

The excerpt from the patch notes below details all of the new features that are being added to The Division, but these notes just barely scratch the surface of the full change list. Check out the trailer above to pair the changes with some helpful visuals and set aside some time to look through the full patch notes that can be read here.

NEW FEATURE: WEST SIDE PIER

West Side Pier is a completely new area accessible for all agents where two new game modes take place: ‘Resistance’ and ‘Skirmish’. In the zones, the enemy factions are teaming up to take the fight to the Division agents.

The West Side Pier map stretches over two named zones: Piers North and Piers South.

A new safe house will be available named Camp Clinton. Camp Clinton will act as a new social hub, similar to the Terminal, for Update 1.8.

West Side Pier features a new dynamic spawning system for enemies, new special assignments, and daily assignments.

West Side Pier Commendations have been added.

NEW FEATURE: SKIRMISH

In Skirmish, two teams of four agents compete against each other to get the highest number of kills before the timer expires. Teams earn points each time a downed enemy agent is eliminated.

Agents can start a Skirmish session from the Last Stand matchmaking gate in the Base of Operations or Camp Clinton.

PvP rank (previously called Last Stand rank) cap has been increased from 40 to 99. Last Stand and Skirmish both contribute to this progression.

New PvP rank rewards have been added, including Classified Caches.

Skirmish Commendations have been added.

NEW FEATURE: ROGUE 2.0

The Rogue system in the Dark Zone has been overhauled for Update 1.8.

To go Rogue, the agent needs to toggle their Rogue status before being able to do any damage to friendly agents. Any member of their group can choose to also go Rogue or to leave the group.

Manhunt levels and objectives have been added. Agents reaching Manhunt status will now have an objective to interact with, which will reward Manhunt Caches. Non-Rogue agents will see the general area of the Manhunt objective and will be rewarded for stopping the Manhunt agents.

NEW FEATURE: OPTIMIZATION STATION

Gear Optimization provides an all new way for agents to invest in their favorite gear and achieve the perfect min-maxed build for their playstyle. Agents can take any of their gear to the new Gear Optimization station and spend Division Tech and Credits to improve the quality of the item’s stats towards their cap.

NEW FEATURE: RESISTANCE

The update introduces a new PvE game mode called ‘Resistance’ where factions are teaming up for the first time to fight against Division agents. Enemy NPCs continuously spawn in waves as the agents try to survive for as long as they can.

This new PvE game mode takes place in three arenas in West Side Pier.

Agents can start an event from the map or by walking to the arena locations located in West Side Pier and initializing the event from there.

Resistance Commendations have been added.

NEW FEATURE: UNDERGROUND CHANGES