New Trailer and Patch Notes for The Division Preview Massive Free Update

The patch notes for The Division’s highly-anticipated new update have been revealed, and they’re going to take a while to dig through.
It’s been a while since the Tom Clancy game received an update of this size, and when The Division’s team previewed the patch as being the biggest update that the game has ever received, they certainly weren’t joking. From game modes to maps to weapons, The Division will feel like a new game with Update 1.8.
The excerpt from the patch notes below details all of the new features that are being added to The Division, but these notes just barely scratch the surface of the full change list. Check out the trailer above to pair the changes with some helpful visuals and set aside some time to look through the full patch notes that can be read here.
NEW FEATURE: WEST SIDE PIER
- West Side Pier is a completely new area accessible for all agents where two new game modes take place: ‘Resistance’ and ‘Skirmish’. In the zones, the enemy factions are teaming up to take the fight to the Division agents.
- The West Side Pier map stretches over two named zones: Piers North and Piers South.
- A new safe house will be available named Camp Clinton. Camp Clinton will act as a new social hub, similar to the Terminal, for Update 1.8.
- West Side Pier features a new dynamic spawning system for enemies, new special assignments, and daily assignments.
- West Side Pier Commendations have been added.
NEW FEATURE: SKIRMISH
- In Skirmish, two teams of four agents compete against each other to get the highest number of kills before the timer expires. Teams earn points each time a downed enemy agent is eliminated.
- Agents can start a Skirmish session from the Last Stand matchmaking gate in the Base of Operations or Camp Clinton.
- PvP rank (previously called Last Stand rank) cap has been increased from 40 to 99. Last Stand and Skirmish both contribute to this progression.
- New PvP rank rewards have been added, including Classified Caches.
- Skirmish Commendations have been added.
NEW FEATURE: ROGUE 2.0
- The Rogue system in the Dark Zone has been overhauled for Update 1.8.
- To go Rogue, the agent needs to toggle their Rogue status before being able to do any damage to friendly agents. Any member of their group can choose to also go Rogue or to leave the group.
- Manhunt levels and objectives have been added. Agents reaching Manhunt status will now have an objective to interact with, which will reward Manhunt Caches. Non-Rogue agents will see the general area of the Manhunt objective and will be rewarded for stopping the Manhunt agents.
NEW FEATURE: OPTIMIZATION STATION
- Gear Optimization provides an all new way for agents to invest in their favorite gear and achieve the perfect min-maxed build for their playstyle. Agents can take any of their gear to the new Gear Optimization station and spend Division Tech and Credits to improve the quality of the item’s stats towards their cap.
NEW FEATURE: RESISTANCE
- The update introduces a new PvE game mode called ‘Resistance’ where factions are teaming up for the first time to fight against Division agents. Enemy NPCs continuously spawn in waves as the agents try to survive for as long as they can.
- This new PvE game mode takes place in three arenas in West Side Pier.
- Agents can start an event from the map or by walking to the arena locations located in West Side Pier and initializing the event from there.
- Resistance Commendations have been added.
NEW FEATURE: UNDERGROUND CHANGES
- The old Directives have been removed and replaced by new ones that bring new gameplay options.
- Electro Tech – New electro-tech gives the player vastly reduced cool-down on skills, however a side effect of this experimental technology causes disruption to other electrical systems while a skill is activate.
- Adrenal Healing –Agents are granted a constant adrenaline boost, restoring their health, however the extra intake means less frequent use is available for all healing abilities.
- Kinetic Armor – Experimental new gear that increases Agents armor as they increase their movement speed. Armor protection is significantly reduced when static.
- Compensator – Experimental tech that gives all weapons extra stability when firing down the sights; however due to weight of this tech Agents have decreased ammo capacity.
- Shock Ammo – Specially designed magazines allow for permanent shock bullets, but with constant fire this can cause it to be unusable for a short time and potentially shock the Agent.
- The Underground will now have checkpoints.
- Hunters have been added to the Underground as a random spawn. When they show up, there will always be one more Hunter than there are agents present. Slain Hunters have a chance of dropping Exotics and Classified Gear Sets.
- The Rave Room from the End is NY mission has been added to the room rotation.
- New Directives panel added to the Tactical Operations Center.
- New quick launch options in the Tactical Operations Center for Daily and 3 Phase 5 Directive Operations.
- Underground Daily Operations and Weekly Assignment information added to the map.
- The Underground has been given weekly assignments, and will reward a Weekly Cache which contains an Exotic.
- Rewards have been increased overall in the Underground.
- New Underground Commendations have been added.
- New Patches have been added as commendation rewards.
- Added ability to fast travel to Daily Operations.
- Players are now able to match-make for customized operations and for daily operations.