‘The Dragon Prince’ Has a ‘League of Legends’ Easter Egg

The new Netflix original called The Dragon Prince has an Easter egg from one of the show’s writers that connects it to both League of Legends and World of Warcraft.

In The Dragon Prince, there’s a character known as Runaan, a Moonshadow Elf. Seeing that name might already make League of Legends players think about one of the game’s items called Runaan’s Hurricane, an item for ranged champions that boosts attack speed and grants a higher critical hit chance. If you saw The Dragon Prince’s Runaan teaser from the show’s Twitter account that was shared recently and wondered whether the unique name had any tie-ins to League, you’d be correct.

The Dragon Prince’s Twitter account shared an image of the elf and confirmed his name with show writer Devon Giehl mentioned in the tweet. When asked how the show’s creators came up with the characters’ names, Giehl responded to say that the characters are based off of friends and family of staff members while “Runaan” was the name of one of her World of Warcraft characters.

I mean. Aaron let me do it. 😉 — devon giehl 🐉🤴🏽 (@devongiehl) July 25, 2018

Fun trivia: a ton of characters are named for the friends and family of the staff, or some of the staff’s “”internet names.”” Runaan was my night elf hunter in World of Warcraft. 😂 The others? Time will tell! — devon giehl 🐉🤴🏽 (@devongiehl) July 25, 2018

Giehl, as her Twitter bio will tell you, is currently a writer on The Dragon Prince and previously worked at Riot Games. While working as a narrative designer and writer at Riot Games, Giehl’s World of Warcraft namesake found its way into League of Legends through the form of the Runaan’s Hurricane item mentioned above.

Judging from Giehl’s teaser about the rest of the characters in The Dragon Prince, there are likely even more reveals and Easter eggs to be found. The show’s cast sets up that possibility perfectly as well with Giehl writing and Aaron Ehasz, the head writer and director for the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. If you’ve been following the right League of Legends accounts, you’ll already know that the show has a “bunch of former Rioters” working on it, according to League of Legends skins producer and product manager Riot Stellari.

A bunch of former Rioters (who were writers and producers in their own right, but I didn’t know them pre-Riot :)) started this studio and this looks so cool. Super excited to see their storytelling! https://t.co/F1Ajku8m36 — Riot Stellari (@thejanellemj) July 21, 2018

The Dragon Prince is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 14.