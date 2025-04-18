The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Narrowed Down in New Report

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date has been potentially narrowed down, thanks to a new report. It has been seven years since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI. Since then, there’s been no follow-up trailer or meaningful update on the game. This was largely because it was announced while developer Bethesda Game Studios was hard at work on Starfield, aka not working on The Elder Scrolls 6 outside of a pre-production capacity. Starfield has been out since 2023 though, which means we should get an update on The Elder Scrolls 6 within the next couple of years because it is starting to accumulate development time. Until then, we have a new report alleging what year the game is going to release, or at least aiming to release.

The new report comes from Xbox insider and YouTuber Colt Eastwood, a source with an inconsistent track record, but who has provided legitimate scoops in the past. According to the YouTuber with nearly 200,000 subs, The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to release in 2028. When exactly in 2028, he does not say.

If this is the case, it would mean The Elder Scrolls 6 will have spent about four to five years in full production before releasing, which seems a little on the quick side for a game of its ambition in the modern era. In the 2010s, this would be perfectly reasonable, but in the 2020s, where game development is plagued with long development times, 2028 seems a tad early for the game. That said, it did spend a very long time in pre-production, which does help reduce development time. In this regard, while 2028 would be a fairly quick turnaround for Bethesda Game Studios, it is certainly not an impossible turnaround.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. At the moment of publishing, neither Bethesda nor Xbox have commented on this report. There are a few inconsequential reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is believed to be in development for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Meanwhile, a release on PS5 and the next-gen Xbox also can not be ruled out.