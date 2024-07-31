The First Descendant’s Gets New Characters and Patch Notes from First Major Update

The First Descendant has gotten hotfixes here and there since it first released earlier this month after a lengthy period of technical tests, but this time, the game’s gotten its first major update as of July 31st. Developer Nexon put out the new update for The First Descendant today which added two new characters, Luna and Ultimate Valby, as well as an extensive list of patch notes detailing everything that’s changed. A new trailer released alongside the update showed off some of the new features as well as another boss that players will be facing soon.

As The First Descendant players will know, Valby was in the game already, though several of the characters have Ultimate variants. She’s now got one as well, though the other new character, Luna, does not have one at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alongside the new trailer, Nexon previewed what Luna can do alongside a full set of patch notes. You can see all of that info below:

New Descendant: Ultimate Valby

Ultimate Valby Modification Modules

Spiral Tidal Wave: The bouncy Bubble Bullet has been replaced by a projectile that flies in a straight line. Spiral Tidal Wave is stackable and can be fired three times in a row, and attracts impurities during the Gluttony Intercept Battle.

Hydro Pressure Bomb: Instead of “Plop Plop,” she leaps forward and deals damage to enemies around the landing area. The more enemies in the Laundry state, the more powerful the damage.

Added Ultimate Valby Amorphous Material

Amorphous Material Patterns 011, 044, 115, 030, 055, 113, 023, 052, 073, 087, 110, and 125 can no longer be acquired. You can continue to use the Amorphous Materials you already have as before.

Added the “AA variants” of Amorphous Materials 011, 044, 115, 030, 055, 113, 023, 052, 073, 087, 110, and 125. You can acquire the Enhanced Cell Blueprint, Stabilizer Blueprint, Spiral Catalyst Blueprint, and Code of Ultimate Valby from them. Ultimate Valby’s blueprint and Code Materials will replace one of the items available from the original Amorphous.

The Amorphous Materials of the “AA variant” can be acquired and used in the same place as the original.

New Descendant: Luna

Luna Skills

(Passive Skill) Improvisation: Using any skill increases Inspiration Gauge, which allows Luna to use Enhanced Skills.

(Active Skill 1) Stage Presence: Using the skill changes Luna’s weapon to her Unique Weapon. Performing the notes in time to the music by using skills or hitting monsters stacks and increases her Skill Power Modifier.

(Active Skill 2) Passionate Stage: Using the skill makes Luna play upbeat music, increasing the Skill Power Modifier of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases the Skill Power Modifier even more and also increases the Skill Critical Hit Rate and damage of allies.

(Active Skill 3) Relaxing Act: Using the skill makes Luna play relaxing music. Hitting the enemy with a note grants an effect that instantly recovers the MP of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases MP Recovery, and reduces Skill Cost.

(Active Skill 4) Delightful Stage: Using the skill makes Luna play delightful music. Hitting the enemy with a note increases Inspiration Gauge and decreases the skill cooldown of allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases the Inspiration Gauge even more and immediately resets the cooldown of allies.

Luna Modification Modules

Nimble Footsteps: This Modification Module enhances Luna’s Movement Speed and amplifies the effect range of her performance, making it easier to support her allies.

Noise Surge: Transforms all of Luna’s skills to combat skills. Performing the notes in rhythm unleashes a powerful AoE attack. When the Inspiration Gauge is full, summons a moving stage where she dances to recover MP and Shield.

Added Luna Amorphous Materials

Amorphous Material Patterns 017, 038, 081, 020, 098, 068, 015, 049, 071, 027, 090, and 094 can no longer be acquired. You can continue to use the Amorphous Materials you already have as before.

Added the “AA variants” of Amorphous Materials 017, 038, 081, 020, 098, 068, 015, 049, 071, 027, 090, and 094. You can acquire the Enhanced Cell Blueprint, Stabilizer Blueprint, Spiral Catalyst Blueprint, and Code of Luna from them. Luna’s blueprint and Code Materials will replace one of the items available from the original Amorphous.

The Amorphous Materials of the “AA variant” can be acquired and used in the same place as the original.

Added New Hard Void Intercept Battle: Gluttony

Added new Hard Difficulty Void Intercept Battle, Gluttony.

Intercept Gluttony to collect the Hungry Sonic External Components Set and the blueprint of the Ultimate Weapon Peace Maker.

Gluttony External Components Set

Hungry Sonic Set: 2-piece set effect grants Toxin Resistance. 4-piece set grants an effect that recovers MP on hitting the target with a skill’s Unique Weapon as well as an effect that increases Skill Duration and MP Heal Modifier proportionally to Max MP.

New Ultimate Equipment: Peace Maker

Added new Ultimate Weapon Peace Maker. Using a Dimension skill grants the “Single Reload for Peace” effect.

At maximum stacks, the “Single Reload for Peace” effect enables you to fire the loaded ammo in a single quick burst when taking an aimed shot.

New Module

Arche Concretion: Decreases Movement Speed, Firearm ATK, and all Attribute ATK except the Non-Attribute ATK every time a skill is used, but each stack of Arche Concretion increases DEF and MP.

Added New Products

Added “New Descendant: Exclusive Luna Bundle” which includes Luna and the “Pool Party” skin.

Added Luna to the list of standard Descendants in the shop.

Added “Premium Ultimate Valby Bundle” which includes Ultimate Valby and the “Vermillion Wave skin,” and “Ultimate Valby Bundle.”

Added “Valby’s Summer Theme,” “Viessa’s Summer Theme,” and “Male Summer Theme Set.”

Added “Luna’s Albion Academy Cadet,” “Luna’s Classic Maid Uniform,” “Luna’s Panda,” and “Luna’s Dinosaur” limited skins.

Added “Luna’s Augmented Reality of Madness” premium skin package.

Added Luna’s exclusive “White Mouse” premium head skin.

Added Luna’s exclusive Hair & Makeup 1 & 2.

Added Luna’s “The Ultimate High Feeling” and “Volume Up” standard skins.

Added Luna’s makeup “Sly.”

Added “Adjustment Control Axis X30” and “Fine Adjustment Control Axis 20” support items.

Content Improvements

UI/UX

To prevent module swapping from becoming a strategy in Intercept Battles and Infiltration Operations, equipping and removing modules, changing presets, and changing loadouts are now prohibited.

Added a feature to collect all Lost and Found items at once in the Mailbox.

After checking the map with acquired information in the Library, closing the map now leaves the Library open.

Added Camera Shake ON/OFF feature in Game Options.

(PS, Xbox) Added the ability to select preset search keywords to make it easier to search modules and research.

Added commas after every three digits in the game menu and HUD to make it easier to read numerical units.

You can now check key stat information in the weapon, reactor, and external component inventories.

You can now register equipped items as Attached Items.

Saving a preset now automatically registers equipped items as Attached Items.

You can now turn the red dot crosshair display on or off cities in Game Options.

Added an image to some items in Graphics Options to show what they do.

Increased the speed of scrolling when scrolling the map with the gamepad’s R-stick.

Changed the color of icons for Hard difficulty Void Intercept Battles on the World Map to make it easier to distinguish them from Normal difficulty battles.

The map no longer displays the marker when a quest NPC being tracked disappears.

The Modification Modules for the same Descendant are now displayed together in a row in the Library .

When the first clear reward and repeat clear reward are the same, the Acquisition Info in the Library no longer shows them both.

When selecting all duplicate modules in Dismantle Modules, you can now use a filter to register only the selected modules for dismantling.

Simplified the module combining animation.

Starting a research in the Materials tab of the Research menu now returns you to the Materials tab.

Added the “Leave Party” button to the Social menu to make the function easier to find.

Added a search function to the Consumables menu.

Even when acquiring skins for Descendants not currently in use the red dot still appears.

Added the red dot when acquiring paint.

The red dot now appears in the Weapons List side tab too when acquiring a weapon skin.

Descendants, Modules

Increased the Poison contagion range of Freyna’s Room 0 Trauma from a 4 m radius to a 7 m radius.

Increased the maximum scaling range of Valby’s skills from 200% to 250%.

Increased the maximum scaling range of Blair’s skills from 200% to 250%.

Changed the blizzard generated by Viessa’s “Glacial Cloud” module to be triggered instantly without delay.

Changed Valby’s “Albion Academy Cadet” head skin to be dyeable.

Changed “Incoming Final Damage” to “Incoming Damage Modifier” in the description of the “Safe Recovery” module.

Equipment

Added a feature in Game Options that enables some single-shot and burst weapons to fire automatically when the fire button is pressed and held down.

Increased Enduring Legacy’s Critical Hit Damage from 1.7x to 2.3x.

Increased Secret Garden’s Critical Hit Rate from 35% to 50% and Critical Hit Damage from 1.85x to 2.25x.

Increased Nazeistra’s Devotion’s Critical Hit Rate from 36% to 45% and Critical Hit Damage from 2x to 2.25x.

Decreased the trigger rate of Bombardment of Greg’s Reversed Fate, but now it also triggers when the weapon is fired at unshielded enemies.

Equipment can now be dismantled at once with no quantity limit.

Field

Increased the amount of Void Shards that can be acquired from Special Operations by about 7 times.

Reduced the distance you’re knocked down when hit by a trap.

Lowered the ratio at which the named monster’s immunity sphere HP scales with the number of players in Infiltration Operations, and reduced the duration of immunity.

The Agna Desert, Vespers, Echo Swamp, White-night Gulch, Hagios, and Fortress fields now have a 100% chance to spawn Encrypted Vaults at spawn.

Increased the hit box size in “data collection” missions to make it easier to collect data.

Outside environmental sounds are now less audible in the indoor areas in Kingston.

Adjusted the distance that monsters spawn in the Laboratory to be closer as 15m.

(5) Miscellaneous

Balanced sound levels for shield destruction notification, material research result window, etc.

Optimization Improvements