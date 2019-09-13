The Game Awards 2019 Date Announced

The Game Awards is returning in December for another night of honoring the best games of the year along with big premieres for upcoming games. This year’s show will air on December 12th, an announcement from The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley confirmed this week. Tickets are now available to make sure you’ve got a spot at the show, but we don’t yet know what games will be up for awards or which ones we might see trailers and reveals for.

The show aired on December 6th last year, so the new date for the 2019 event is right in line with when it was expected to take place. It’ll be streamed on a variety of platforms like it was in years prior including some of the usual suspects like YouTube and Twitch. Over 45 platforms will host the show, but you can also watch it straight from The Game Awards’ site where you’ll find more information about the show as those details are revealed.

That site is where we’ll find the nominees for the various award categories once they’re shared there. For the time being, there’s currently a list of features left over from last year that give people different ways to vote and interact with the show. You can vote on Discord and via Alexa devices and can boost your votes by sharing them, and a history of The Game Awards gives you a look back at the biggest moments from the last few years.

Keighley also shared a message with followers on Twitter about the upcoming show.

See you on December 12th for @thegameawards pic.twitter.com/P6h5NtrhFI — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 12, 2019

As anyone who’s watched The Game Awards in the past year or so will know, the show isn’t only about giving out awards to studios who make the best games. We see exclusive reveals come from this show just like we would from E3 or a similar event, so even if you’re only casually interested in seeing if your favorite games won, it’s worth keeping an eye on for the reveals. Last year’s event included a ton of announcements and trailers like one for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, a game which was exclusively announced for the Nintendo Switch. It also played host to the reveal of Persona 5’s Joker coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so even if a game’s already out, it might also have a spot among the reveals. We also get some buzzworthy moments like the time A Way Out creator Josef Fares took the stage and shared his passionate comments about video games and the awards show.

The Game Awards will return on December 12th.