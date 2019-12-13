Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019

The 2019 Game Awards took over the Internet on Thursday night, as gamers were eager to see what new announcements were made and which fan-favorites took home a trophy. This culminated in the “Game of the Year” award, which seeks to honor the best overall game of 2019. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the action-adventure game that was released in March of this year, ended up taking home the top prize. You can take a look at the acceptance speech below!

.Congratulations Hidetaka Miyazaki on a spectacular win for @SekiroTheGame at #TheGameAwards! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/MZVf1J7ty9 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2019

Shadows Die Twice beat out a pretty eclectic array of games also nominated in the category, which include Control, Death Stranding, Resident Evil 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Outer Worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shadows Die Twice gives the Sengoku era of Japan a magical twist, as we follow a shinobi warrior who is known as Wolf. After a brutal attack ends in his lord being kidnapped, Wolf takes revenge on the samurai clan that wronged him. The game was praised as being fun and incredibly challenging when it was released earlier this year, with the developers flat-out calling it “extremely difficult”.

“We haven’t included major penalties in the Kaisei [respawn] system itself,” creator Hidetaka Miyzaki said in a January interview. “This game is an extremely difficult one. In the fights between ninjas as we imagine it, there will always be the risk of death and players will be sitting at the edge of their seat each time and go from one thrilling fight to the next, so in order to realize this, we ended with a game in which players die a lot (laughs).”

What do you think of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice winning Game of the Year at the 2019 Game Awards? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.