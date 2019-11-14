The Game Awards to Air Live in Theaters With Special Jumanji Screening

The Game Awards are nearly here, and while the annual tradition of Geoff Keighley’s awards show naturally comes with new reveals, trailers, and other announcements, it would appear that this year is set to be just a little different. More specifically, it’s been announced that The Game Awards will simulcast in actual theaters, and that’s not all: each simulcast will be preceded by a screening of the upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level.

The special event is set to take place at 53 select Cinemark locations. The entire thing is a “superticket program” from The Game Awards, Cinemark Theatres, and Sony Pictures. Interested parties can check out whether any locations near them are showing this special double event right here.

“The Game Awards is all about bringing the game community together, and this year, for the first time, we’re giving fans the option of gathering live in a Cinemark auditorium to watch all the awards, musical performances and world premieres of the most anticipated games of the future on the big screen, with the added perk of being some of the first fans to see Jumanji: The Next Level,” Keighley said as part of the press release announcing the screenings.

“Given that the premise of our last two Jumanji films is about getting transported into a video game, we couldn’t think of a better pairing than this,” Ann-Elizabeth Crotty, EVP, Global Client Services and Exhibitor Partnerships, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said. “As soon as it became clear that our release date perfectly aligned with The Game Awards, we knew we had to do something special for fans.”

The Game Awards is set to take place this year on December 12th, beginning at 5:30PM PT. It’s currently unclear exactly what will be revealed at the annual show. Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito, and it is scheduled to release on December 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Game Awards right here.