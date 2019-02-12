The Gaming Industry Reacts to Startling Activision-Blizzard Layoffs

The massive layoffs that were reportedly happening today at Activision-Blizzard has officially begun and the industry and gamers alike are rallying around the news. As more and more studios face this brand of devastation, the industry is reacting with many calling for unionization.

The news about alleged Activision/Blizzard layoffs next week could mean hundreds of great game makers will be without work. We can’t have that. PLEASE RT this document: a massive list of game dev job opportunities across the world. Help folks find work!//t.co/UkzvwvyLTi — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) February 9, 2019

“Over the last few years, many of our non-development teams expanded to support various needs,” Blizzard president J. Allen Brack mentioned in an employee-sent email obtained by Kotaku. “Currently staffing levels on some teams are out of proportion with our current release slate. This means we need to scale down some areas of our organization. I’m sorry to share that we will be parting ways with some of our colleagues in the U.S. today. In our regional offices, we anticipate similar evaluations, subject to local requirements.”

Gamers, influencers, and fellow developers alike have already begun responding to the news as we anticipate more concrete information regarding the layoffs:

Okay, so, for anyone speculating about this (which I know is not the majority of you, but is still FAR too many people) the lay-offs at Activision-Blizzard this week do not have anything to do with Apex Legends’ success. I promise, that’s… really not how this works. — Alanah Pearce 🔜 #DICE19 (@Charalanahzard) February 12, 2019

Before you decide the Activision-Blizzard layoffs are a great jumping-off point for your hot take or sick dunk about their games, business decisions, etc… just don’t okay? Today’s gonna be rough for a lot of hardworking people and no one needs your snotty venom in the wound. — Eric Stirpe (@stirpicus) February 12, 2019

My heart goes out to all those at Blizzard that lost their jobs today. As someone who grew up on PC gaming seeing what has become of Blizzard and its developers is heartbreaking. Fuck Activision. — Nicholas Downie🇨🇦⌨🖱 (@undead3xvi) February 12, 2019

My heart is absolutely breaking for those affected by the Activision-Blizzard layoffs today. I’ve been laid off before by a company I worked so hard for, it’s not easy. I’m so, so, SO sorry to those that received that news today … — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) February 12, 2019

I want to convey my sympathy, anger, and sorrow for those affected by the decisions made by Activision-Blizzard today. I also want to reassure those laid off that it’s understandable to be unsure about what to do in the coming days. — Romonster of House Romonster (@rnoelliams) February 12, 2019

Activision Blizzard: “Our financial results for 2018 were the best in the company’s history” Also Activision Blizzard: //t.co/mEU0sDrkEn — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) February 12, 2019

There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign.

According to the original report, terminated employees will see a sizable compensation package which is more than other studios have offered in recent years.

Our hearts are genuinely with those affected by the recent layoffs.