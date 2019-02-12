Gaming

The Gaming Industry Reacts to Startling Activision-Blizzard Layoffs

The massive layoffs that were reportedly happening today at Activision-Blizzard has officially begun and the industry and gamers alike are rallying around the news. As more and more studios face this brand of devastation, the industry is reacting with many calling for unionization.

“Over the last few years, many of our non-development teams expanded to support various needs,” Blizzard president J. Allen Brack mentioned in an employee-sent email obtained by Kotaku. “Currently staffing levels on some teams are out of proportion with our current release slate. This means we need to scale down some areas of our organization. I’m sorry to share that we will be parting ways with some of our colleagues in the U.S. today. In our regional offices, we anticipate similar evaluations, subject to local requirements.”

Gamers, influencers, and fellow developers alike have already begun responding to the news as we anticipate more concrete information regarding the layoffs:

There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign.

According to the original report, terminated employees will see a sizable compensation package which is more than other studios have offered in recent years.

Our hearts are genuinely with those affected by the recent layoffs.

