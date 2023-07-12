HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon Expansion Is Live on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The classic HeroQuest board game was released in 1989 by Milton Bradley, earning a cult status in the years that followed. Now owned by Hasbro / Avalon Hill, a new version of the game made a triumphant return with a wildly successful Haslab croundfunding campaign and a retail release in 2021 that included Kellar's Keep and Return of the Witch Lord expansion packs. That was followed by The Frozen Horror expansion, a Rogue Heir of Elethorn character collection, The Mage of the Mirror expansion, and the first new-to-retail expansion Rise of the Dread Moon that has been up for pre-order at select retailers like Entertainment Earth since June, but is now listed here on Amazon and is expected to go live at any moment for $44.99 with a release date of July 15th. You can also reserve one here at GameStop.

The HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon expansion will take players on an all-new adventure that introduces new tactics for heroes to overcome. It also features brand new monster types, with never-before-seen spells and abilities. It will conclude the Elethorn saga first experienced in The Mage of the Mirror Quest Pack. What's more Avalon Hill has revealed the first image of the Dread Wraith (the toughest and scariest monster in the set).

From the official description:

"The dramatic story of treachery and unrest in the elven kingdom continues in this HeroQuest Rise of the Dread Moon expansion! As a brave knight, you're challenged to finally free Elethorn from the clutches of Zargon. Embark on dangerous quests, as you seek the aid of the Cadre of the Raven's Veil to help stop Zargon's forces of Dread from destroying the kingdom. Navigate through a dark labyrinth of waterways, an underground city, and more perilous locations. But be wary—for Zargon's forces grow ever stronger with the rise of the Dread Moon! Immerse yourself in the adventure with 10 daring quests, stunning artwork, 29 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles. Requires HeroQuest Game System to play (sold separately)."

Note that "this launch coincides with the first-ever HeroQuest Day, marking a day full of streaming & questing playthroughs. Three top influencers will live stream playthroughs of HeroQuest, including a playthrough of an original quest designed to set up the Rise of the Dread Moon story. The original quest will then be available for players to download for free. For more information on HeroQuest Day, please see the official Discord, Instagram, and Twitter channels."

You can order the base game and previous explansions, such as the aforementioned The Mage of the Mirror expansion here on Amazon. The Mage of the Mirror expansion is described as follows:

"In this The Mage of the Mirror expansion to the HeroQuest adventure, you're challenged to confront the diabolical archmage Sinestra and save the kidnapped Princess Millandriell! As a courageous Elf, will you survive the perilous solo quests to prove your strength and valor? You must recover a legendary sword, free two of the Queen's attendants, and navigate safely through a treacherous maze. Only then will your fellow heroes join you to pass through the mirror to the Realm of Reflection and try to free the princess. Immerse yourself in the fantasy with 10 daring quests, stunning artwork, 33 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles. (Reqires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately.) This game has limitless replayability, and you can also create your own quests and stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. "

"In the Avalon Hill HeroQuest Game System Tabletop Board Game, heroes work together to complete epic quests, find treasures and defeat the forces of evil. This semi-cooperative board game has one player taking on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while 4 mythical heroes – Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf, and Wizard--team up in their quest for adventure in a maze of monsters and eerie dark dungeons. Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with the stunning artwork, and 65+ detailed miniatures. The game comes with 14 quests, and has limitless replayability because players can also build their own quests and create their own stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 14 and up."

HeroQuest was a popular line of dungeon-crawling board games released in the 1980s. The game's core game system allowed a dungeon master to build their own dungeon, challenging players as they descended into a castle or dungeon to complete various quests. The quests were often part of an overarching story, and players could use the items they gained in quests on future expeditions. Hasbro stopped producing expansions for HeroQuest in 1992, although a video game based the board game came out in 1994. In September 2020, Hasbro obtained the trademark for HeroQuest (which was also used for an unrelated tabletop RPG) from Chaosium, paving the way for the game's official re-launch.