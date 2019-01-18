‘The Hong Kong Massacre’ Combines ‘Hotline Miami’ With ‘Hard Boiled’, Coming Next Week

Indie gaming can certainly surprise sometimes, as we just got introduced to a new game coming from a two-man team next week that looks nothing short of amazing- especially if classic John Woo films like The Killer and Hard-Boiled are your jam.

The team at Vreski has announced that it will release The Hong Kong Massacre for Steam and PlayStation 4 next week, starting on January 22. And judging by the trailer above, it’s going to be a jam-packed ballet of bullets.

“Inspired by classic action movies, The Hong Kong Massacre places you at the center of a hard-boiled revenge story, filled with brutal, cinematic shootouts and vivid underworld locations,” the team noted on the official Steam page.

“Take on the role of a former police detective bent on exacting vengeance for his partner’s murder and use of a mixture of raw firepower, slow-motion and dive/dodge mechanics to tear your way through the criminal ranks.”

Initially introduced during Paris Games Week back in 2017, the game definitely follows a Hotline Miami blueprint, where one hit could mean instant death for your character. But keep in mind that goes the same way for the baddies that are trying to wipe you out, so you can have a field day shooting them down with all sorts of nifty weaponry, taken straight out of the John Woo playbook.

For good measure, you also appear to have a tactic (based on the trailer above) where you can do a quick dodge-roll. Not only will this help you to avoid certain incoming fire, but also to work your way across rooftops and into other areas you wouldn’t be able to reach by walking through. Combine this with your bullets and, well, you’ll have a hard time getting stopped.

But the real tactic here is the ability to slow down time, something you’d see in the classic Max Payne games. With this, you can temporarily slow the action enough to figure out your next move- and maybe stay alive for a little while longer as you fight your way through restaurants and other locales in the city of Hong Kong.

A price point hasn’t been given on the game yet, but it should be around the $10-$15 range, we’d think. We’ll let you know once that’s finalized.

It’s a busy time for games right now, but this is one we’ll make room for. After all, it’s been ages since we’ve played a game of this nature- Midway’s Stranglehold comes to mind…

