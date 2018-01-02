The Last Guardian, Shadow of the Colossus Director Teases New Game

An update to the Japanese genDESIGN website has revealed something extremely interesting for fans of the founder’s history in video games. The company has updated with a golden logo, used in a tweet released today, as well as a scrolling image that all but confirms a new project for the studio. Check it out below:

The teaser is vague enough, but a few fans have already begun to take stabs at what it might mean. Some are guessing at a sequel to Shadow of the Colossus, while others are likening the girl in the image to the girl looking toward the sky in the company’s logo. It could be neither, but those aren’t especially terrible guesses.

genDESIGN was founded by Fumito Ueda, the designer and producer behind Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian. The studio opened in summer of 2014, and its founding members consisted of team members from both Ico and Shadow of the Colossus. It’s first project was continued development on The Last Guardian, which finally hit the market in 2016. Now, it looks like the studio may be jumping into their first major project on their own, though its close relationship with Sony likely means that the company will be involved in some way.

This isn’t exactly the first hint at Ueda’s next project that we’ve been given: back in May of this year, Ueda spoke with Forbes about plans for the future. Here’s what he had to say about how it might play:

“I cannot talk about the details [of my next project] but… Shadow came out of the experience with Ico, [going] from a closed world to open world. When I completed Shadow, there was a moment where I wondered if I wanted to go around an open world again, and maybe I should go back to a more closed space, spending a more intimate time with something in that space. That became the starting point for The Last Guardian… Now I’ve completed The Last Guardian and spent so many years in that game, maybe I may go back to the Shadow-type environment.”

So, again, those guesses might very well both be right. Time will tell.