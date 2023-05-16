The Last of Us Fans React to FDA Flour Recall

It's not every day that you see video games and the real world cross over, but that's exactly what's happening with a recent recall from the Food and Drug Administration and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. This surprising case of life imitating art has to do with the HBO adaption of the hit 2013 game, where it was revealed that the flesh-eating infected were actually created due to contaminated flour from Jakarta. While we probably don't have to worry about the world ending due to this recall, it does feel a bit too close to home.

As reported by GGRecon, the recall from the FDA specifically called for a national voluntary return of two-, five-, and 10-pound bags of General Mills' Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with the "better if used by date" of either March 27, 2024, or March 28, 2024. The reason for the recall is due to the FDA finding Salmonella Infantis while sampling the five-pound version of the bag. Fans are, understandably, a little concerned.

There can be no flour recalls without giving people The Last of Us nightmares. https://t.co/xTgLvEy5LS — racymind (@racymind) May 2, 2023

Fans around the United States are chiming in saying that the recall is giving them "nightmares." Others have learned the news from cashiers at their local stores, noting how eerily similar all of this is to what happened in the TV show. One fan is happy that it's flour, saying that they're just glad it's not a coffee recall. After all, no one wants to live in a world where your morning cup can turn you into a flesh-eating infected.

As far as The Last of Us goes, we do know that Season 2 is officially coming to HBO. While casting has been put on hold due to the ongoing Writer's Strike, it is definitely still coming at some point. On the video game side of things, Naught Dog's plans are a bit murkier. There have been rumors about The Last of Us Part 3, but we haven't heard anything official just yet. Hopefully, they will pull back the curtain sometime later this year.