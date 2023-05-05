The Last of Us Season 2 Showrunner Teases Better Infected Scenes

The Last of Us season 2 will have better scenes starring the infected, according to showrunner Craig Mazin. The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed games of all-time and the way its story is told made an obvious pick for a faithful adaptation. The game is incredibly cinematic and filled with fantastic characters, which ultimately led to a critically acclaimed adaptation that immediately got a greenlight for season 2. With that said, many are wondering just how they'll pull off the second season since the second game has a non-linear story, a lot more moving pieces, and is much longer/more dense.

Deadline recently sat down with The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin to talk about what fans can expect from the second season. In particular, it seems Mazin is aware that fans had an issue with the lack of infected in the first season. They are a huge threat in the game and they only get one or two sequences to shine in the entire first season. Mazin noted that they're going to continue pushing the technology they have with the infected to better deliver scenes with those types of characters.

"We're certainly also going to push the technology that we use forward. We learned so much, particularly in regard to the infected and how to better deliver scenes with them. So, we're just going to keep moving the bar up and up and up. That's kind of our call to arms."

Human enemies play a larger role in the second game as it's much more of a revenge story, so you're fighting various different factions. There are still infected and there is one very key sequence in the second game with a horrific monster. However, depending on how they adapt the second game, that sequence may not appear until the third season.

