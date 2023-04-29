The Last of Us Season 2 Update Shared by Neil Druckmann

The Last of Us season 2 has gotten a big update courtesy of series creator, writer, and director Neil Druckmann. The Last of Us is one of the most successful pieces of television in recent memory. It was all the internet was talking about for about three months and gave HBO yet another massive hit. The show was such an immediate success that HBO greenlit a second season shortly after the series premiered. With that said, fans have been waiting with baited breath to find out when they can see the second season. HBO took its sweet time shooting and editing the first season, so fans are wondering if it will be another lengthy wait.

During a recent panel with Deadline, Neil Druckmann offered an update on when they'll start shooting the second season. Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin have already been hard at work to adapt the second game for another season of television, but we haven't had much idea of when to expect cameras to be up and rolling. Druckmann noted that it will be months, not years before they start shooting. If you combine this with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's previous comments about shooting starting around the end of this year or early next year, it sounds like things are in motion. With filming expected to just be months away, it seems likely we'll also get casting updates for season 2 in the coming weeks as the second game features a lot of new characters, including a very controversial antagonist named Abby.

Craig Mazin also refused to reveal where season 2 will pick up. In The Last of Us Part II, there's a pretty significant time jump and that's to allow for a lot of drama/character growth to happen between games, most of which is revealed throughout the story via flashbacks. Mazin noted their process for adapting these games hasn't changed since the first season, so we probably shouldn't expect any major departures.

