The Last of Us Season 2 Casting Put On Hold Due to Writers' Strike

The Last of Us season 2's development has hit a roadblock as a result of the ongoing writers' strike. The Last of Us is one of the biggest TV shows in recent memory, garnering massive viewership on HBO and critical acclaim. It was such a success, a second season was immediately greenlit by HBO. The team behind the show has also spent a while talking about how they plan to adapt the second game, since the first season covered the entire first game. It seems like the next two seasons of the show (although a third season has not been formally announced) will cover the events of the second game and a fourth season seems to be out of the question, at least until a third game is released.

Those involved with The Last of Us have also noted they plan to start filming the second season within a number of months, rather than years, so it's coming sooner rather than later. However, according to Variety, the recent WGA strike appears to have halted the development of the second season. Casting for the second season has been underway up until this week when it was officially put on hold. Scripts for season 2 aren't completed, so they've been having actors read material from The Last of Us Part II video game instead. Showrunner and writer Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann are not currently working on the second season in any capacity, including casting, due to the strike. Mazin has been spotted on the picket line with other writers.

As of right now, Variety notes the show is expected to begin filming in early 2024. Of course, if the strike goes on for a while, that could change. The Last of Us Part II adds major new characters to that story, so casting will be essential to making sure the story lands the way it needs to. With that said, we'll likely have to wait a bit to hear who will play Abby in the second season of the show as no casting decisions will be made in the foreseeable future.