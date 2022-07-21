The Last of Us Part 1 Is Adding One of Part 2's Best Features

A new leak reveals that The Last of Us Part 1 will feature one of the best features from The Last of Us Part II. Naughty Dog is known for putting an ample amount of love and care into its games and has been given the runway to do so by PlayStation. The developer takes a lot of time crafting the stories, refining the gameplay, and generally making a game that is a technical showcase. They have also begun championing accessibility in its more recent titles, creating award-winning accessibility options for those who have trouble seeing, can't make full use out of a traditional controller, and more. It's quite the game changer and one that has been praised by various communities that have been asking for these kinds of features for a while.

Thankfully, it seems like those same people will be able to get a better experience out of The Last of Us Part 1 as well. New leaked images show that The Last of Us Part 1 will have new accessibility options on par with those from The Last of Us Part II. The images show settings for those who are hard of hearing and other settings that generally make the game easier. Some of them specifically call attention to combat, allowing players to make sure enemies can't flank you, reduce enemy accuracy and visual perception, and even make sure allies can't be grabbed by enemies. Given the first game was made with very few accessibility options, it's great to see them implemented in the remake and hopefully, it will allow a new group of gamers who were previously unable to play the game a chance to experience it.

I'm seeing loads of people voicing their anger/concern for the remake's gameplay, and that's 100% okay. I'm not here to argue with anyone.



But I think one of the undebatable things about this remake is all the accessibility options. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6HHKjvA8ee — Naughty Dog Info (@NaughtyDogInfo) July 21, 2022

Nevertheless, The Last of Us Part 1 is getting some criticism from players. After some leaked gameplay showcased the remake's combat, it was revealed that there's a lot of reused animations and the combat itself looks more akin to the original game than the sequel. As of right now, it remains to be seen how the full game will be received.

The Last of Us Part 1 releases on September 2nd, 2022 for PlayStation 5.