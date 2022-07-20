The Last of Us Part 1 Gameplay Leak Shows Off Combat

The Last of Us Part 1 gameplay has begun leaking, highlighting the remake's combat and enhanced visuals. The Last of Us was released in 2013 and while it was hailed as one of the best games of all time back then thanks to its story, characters, and general direction, the gameplay was one element that sparked debate. Some felt it was a bit too heavy and slow, but its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, was significantly more fluid and involved. Part of this may be due to the fact that players play as Ellie, a young girl who is smaller and more nimble compared to the middle aged Joel. Nevertheless, some have been hoping to see some revisions to the gameplay in the recently announced The Last of Us Part 1.

After some screenshots and a cutscene from The Last of Us Part 1 leaked online, a new set of screenshots and even some raw gameplay have surfaced online. One of the most notable clips is the combat encounter after Joel and Ellie's truck are ambushed, crashing them into a convenience store. This will give fans a pretty good idea of what to expect from the remake's combat and for the most part, it looks like an improved version of the first game rather than an evolution of The Last of Us Part II's gameplay. In the sequel, players could dive, dodge, and crawl around, but it doesn't seem like that will be in this remake, at least not during Joel's sections. One thing that appears to carry over from The Last of Us Part II is the intricate workbench, which features detailed animations for upgrading weapons and equipment. You can take a look below.

Anyone wanna see the new workbenches? They look pretty coolhttps://t.co/DE3vGH247Y — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 20, 2022

Yup... it's another wave of leaks again.



More screenshots of The Last of Us: Part 1 are emerging... pic.twitter.com/E80d8jCQVC — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) July 20, 2022

The jury is still out on whether The Last of Us Part 1 will justify its $70 price tag, but it does look like Naughty Dog has poured a lot of effort into this remake. It's likely we'll learn more about the specifics about how Naughty Dog has improved the gameplay in the coming weeks. The developer hasn't talked a ton about the game since its initial reveal and it won't be long until it releases.

The Last of Us Part 1 releases on September 2nd, 2022 for PlayStation 5. A PC release is also planned at a later date. What do you think of the remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.