PlayStation Boss Explains Reason Behind Remaking The Last of Us for PS5

PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst has recently explained why those within Sony felt it was important to remake The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. When Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Part 1 earlier this year, many fans were confused about why this remake was coming about, especially since the original game and its PS4 remaster still held up quite well. And while it was assumed that this decision was being made to help support the forthcoming 2023 The Last of Us series on HBO, Hulst has now said that the remake didn't really have anything to do with the TV show.

In a new conversation with Axios, Hulst explained that The Last of Us Part 1 was done so that the game could have a new "definitive version." Back when The Last of Us first launched in 2013, Hulst claimed that the title was "a little ahead of its time in terms of its creative vision" which meant that the technology of the day couldn't keep up with what developer Naughty Dog wanted. As such, with the PS5 now offering much more power, Naughty Dog was able to return to the project and have its original vision for the game come to light.

Hulst went on to also add that The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us TV series aren't connected much at all. Although Hulst acknowledged that there will surely be some crossover between the two, the HBO show alone was "not the sole reason, or maybe not even the main reason" behind remaking The Last of Us for PS5. Still, there's no doubt that those who may discover The Last of Us through its TV adaptation could end up then playing The Last of Us Part 1 in the future, so it all works out greatly for those at PlayStation.

