The Last of Us 2 Actress Reveals Death Threats She's Received

The Last of Us Part II released on PS4 last month, and it's already the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive ever and one of the highest-rated games of the generation. It's a great game, but that doesn't mean it's universally loved. In fact, it's been one of the most controversial and divisive releases in recent memory. Since launch, the game's creative director, Neil Druckmann, has shared the repulsive messages and comments he's received over the game. There have even been death threats. And unfortunately, Druckmann hasn't been the only target of this type of harassment.

Taking to Twitter, actress Laura Bailey, who plays one of the game's main characters, Abby, revealed she's been receiving death threats for her role in the game as well.

"Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming," said Bailey. "I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers."

Bailey continued, thanking those who have been sending her positive messages during these difficult times:

"Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say," added Bailey.

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers. Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

Unfortunately, this type of foul behavior isn't uncommon. Bailey isn't the first person in the industry this has happened to, and she won't be the last. It's tragic, but at this point, not very surprising to see this type of devilry.

The Last of Us Part II is available via the PS4 and the PS4 only. And if you haven't played it already, you should. If you have, you'll know Bailey puts in a great performance as Abby, which is to be expected at this point. She's one of the best in the business and has been for years.