The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Leaks Online

While The Last of Us fans wait for news on the second season of HBO's The Last of Us or something about whatever Last of Us game Naughty Dog might be working on to follow up The Last of Us Part 2, it looks like Naughty Dog may already be working on something that shouldn't come as a surprise. Spotted online this week was evidence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, a version of the acclaimed sequel to The Last of Us that would presumably be released only for modern platforms with visual enhancements and other modernizations.

Evidence of this remastered version of the 2020 game was first spotted on Mark Pajarillo's LinkedIn. Pajarillo is listed as the lead outsource artist for Naughty Dog and has worked with the company for as far back as 2012.

Is The Last of Us Part 2 Getting Remastered?

On Pajarillo's LinkedIn page, it was noticed this week that he said he'd worked on two specific titles in his latest role: The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered, the latter being a game which most certainly hasn't been announced yet. The LinkedIn description of his duties at Naughty Dog has since been updated to remove all references to the latter as evidenced by the fact that it still says "two iconic titles" despite only one game being listed. The original text was as follows:

"Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons and interactive props for two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered," the LinkedIn page said.

While the game hasn't been announced by Naughty Dog nor PlayStation, there is a precedent for The Last of Us Part 2 to get remastered based on the to companies' histories. PlayStation seems big on releasing complete collections and Director's Cuts of some of its most popular first-party games recently, and The Last of Us Part 2 is certainly one of its more well-known games, especially with the buzz around the TV show and its plans to wade into the second game in Season 2. Naughty Dog also already remastered The Last of Us years ago and followed that up with another rerelease called The Last of Us Part 1 more recently, so The Last of Us Part 2 would naturally be next.

That does beg the question though of what a remastered version of that game would even look like. When it released, it was already praised for its plentiful accessibility options, and after it was upgraded to be more in-tune with the PlayStation 5 console's potential, it was able to run at a solid 60FPS. There's been no DLC released for the game, so there's nothing really in terms of extra content that could be included in a new release.

With that in mind and the fact that the references to the remaster have since been removed from Pajarillo's page, there's always the chance the game was listed in error and was supposed to say something about the remastered version of the first game. Last of Us fans are already waiting for news on the multiplayer game which apparently isn't doing too hot right now, so add The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered to the list of things players want to learn more about.