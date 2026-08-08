Genshin Impact 7.0’s New Characters Are Great, But Snezhnaya’s Third-Person Shooter Gameplay Steals the Show (Preview)

The next major update for Genshin Impact is nearly here. The 7.0 update will arrive on August 12th, introducing players to the long-awaited Snezhnaya region. We’ll also get to meet two new characters and experience a whole new kind of combat that turns Genshin into a third-person shooter. While the next big update won’t be here for a few more days, I had the opportunity to explore an early preview build of Genshin Impact 7.0 and Snezhnaya a little bit early. And let me tell you, the frozen expanse of this brand-new region really does feel like a whole new world.

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In Genshin Impact 7.0, players will travel to the Russia-inspired, snow-covered region of Snezhnaya. It’s a big moment, finally bringing Travelers to the final unexplored region of Teyvat. Along with new quests and a new story, Snezhnaya will introduce new characters and weapons to the game. I spent some time playing as the two new characters, Odette and Aloysha, but I have to confess that the third-person shooter gameplay was the surprise hit from my early preview. If you’re eager to see what’s coming with this update, let’s dig into the details on the new playable characters and what it’s like to wield a gun in Genshin for the first time.

There’s a Clear Winner Between Genshin Impact‘s New 7.0 Characters, But They’re Both Pretty Cool

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With a new Genshin Impact update, there are new character banners to look forward to. Version 7.0 will introduce two new characters from the Snezhnaya region: Alyosha and Odette. To fit the snowy region, the Traveler will also get a new Cryo makeover. I got to spend some time playing with the new additions, and while both have something to offer, there’s a clear standout here.

Alyosha is a new 4-Star Electro Polearm, who fights with his trusty dog by his side. His character certainly feels fun to play, with his hunting rifle and trusty sidekick joining the fray alongside his polearm. His Ultimate is pretty useful, too, create an area-of-effect that shocks your foes. However, I found that he wasn’t particularly powerful in battle. Even after leveling him up a good bit, I still found that Alyosha struggled against foes that the Traveler and Odette were more easily able to manage. I think he will be interesting for his potential role in the story of Snezhnaya as it unfolds, but as far as playable characters go, there are more formidable Electro options.

Odette, on the other hand? She feels like a real star, and playing her is just plain delightful. Odette is a new 5-Star Cryo Sword character whose overall model is heavily inspired by Russian ballerinas. As such, she beautifully glides across the battlefield, dealing damage in swift strikes. She summons an icy double to dance alongside her, adding additional Cryo damage in the process. And the animation for her sword-slashing Ultimate is absolutely next level. She’s got to be one of my favorite Genshin Impact character designs in recent memory, and her strength feels well worth that 5-star status.

Both of these characters will be available via the Odette banner when Genshin Impact 7.0 arrives on August 12th. And I’m excited to see what my fellow fans make of them. However, I was surprised to find that another new bit of gameplay headed our way in Season 7 ended up stealing my heart during the preview period. Snezhnaya will bring a new kind of combat to Genshin Impact for the first time, and it was a blast.

Genshin Impact is Part Third-Person Shooter Now, And Somehow, It Works

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First things first, let’s get the important stuff out of the way. Although 7.0 will add third-person shooter combat to Genshin Impact, it’s not replacing the classic style of battle we know and love. Instead, this new combat mode will be available only in specific situations. So rest assured, your favorite characters will still have all of their usual tactics at their disposal in the frozen region of Snezhnaya. But on occasion, you’ll have reason to take up firearms instead. And honestly? For someone who claims not to be a huge fan of shooters, I was surprised by just how much I loved it.

I love a good, classic fantasy combat system full of swords, spells, and arrows. So I wasn’t sure what to think when I first saw the Traveler pick up a gun. And yet, Genshin‘s new third-person shooter combat is surprisingly easy to sink into. It’s pretty straightforward at first, and the game does a good job of walking you through the new mechanics even in the preview. Ammo is pretty easy to come by, and there are plenty of opportunities to take cover (a must for someone with aim as bad as mine).

You can upgrade and swap out your default gun for the new weapon options that Snezhnaya has to offer as you get deeper into the TPS segments. So if you’re more seasoned with shooters than I am, there should still be some solid customization and personalization on offer. But in my experience, even relative shooter newbies like me should have a good time with the new combat. And if you don’t, there’s no need to worry about it taking over, either. In all, I was impressed with how HoYo managed to weave in this new gameplay mode while still staying true to the game players know and love.

When 7.0 arrives in a few days, there will be much more to explore as Genshin Impact finally takes us to Snezhnaya. From what I’ve seen, Odette is going to be a great new addition to the character lineup, and that third-person shooter combat is surprisingly smooth.