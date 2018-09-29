Rumor: ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Will Release in 2019

Naughty Dog’s highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II, will release sometime next year, according to PlayStation Music.

Recently, PlayStation Music uploaded a slab of new music from The Last of Us Part II, and in the descriptions of each of these videos is a mention of a 2019 release window for the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Now, this could be simply be a mistake. It also could be a placeholder. Further, it’s currently unclear whether or not this is a verified PlayStation channel or simply a fan channel that adopted the name. However, PlayStation Music is a real thing, and the channel does link the official PlayStation Music Spotify page, yet, it doesn’t have a verified checkmark, which is odd. In other words, it’s not clear.

Even if the 2019 window is a mistake or not real in this instance, doesn’t mean it isn’t the case. After all, Sony is undoubtedly going to ship a marquee release in the fall, like it did this year with Spider-Man, and unless Death Stranding or Ghost of Tsushima are much closer than previously thought, it will probably be The Last of Us Part II.

That said, as always, all unofficial reports, rumors, bits of speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the only thing you can take to the bank is word from Sony’s mouth itself. However, fans and pundits have long speculated the title will arrive in 2019, likely in the latter half of the year. And this lines-up with that.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PlayStation 4. At the moment of writing this, Sony has yet to, officially, disclose a release date or even a release window. For more news and media on the game, click here.

In case you missed it, a series sale is currently live on the PlayStation Store to celebrate Outbreak Day.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Will The Last of Us Part II arrive next year? If so, when? And will it live up to the hype and replicate the mastery of the first game?

