The Last of Us Part II Release Date Reveal Teased

One of the biggest mysteries in gaming these days is the release date for one of the most highly anticipated titles in recent memory. Rumors have been circling the Internet for some time regarding the upcoming sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us, but not much has come from Naughty Dog or director Neil Druckmann. That said, a recent tweet to be sent out by Geoff Keighley, who has notably auditioned for a role as a giraffe in the game, has alerted fans that a media event is taking place later this month for the game. Combined with the caption included, it’s safe to say the long awaited release date reveal for The Last of Us Part II is inbound.

Taking to Twitter, Keighley shared an image that reveals a media event for The Last of Us Part II that will be taking place on September 24th in Los Angeles. “And…here….we…..go,” he said. Of course, this could very well be just to show off some gameplay from the upcoming title. However, despite nothing official being mentioned in regards to the event’s contents, fans are seemingly refusing to believe that it could be anything other than the release date. Plus, considering it is an entire event with the media involved, there will likely be much more than just a launch date revealed.

There have a been a few conflicting leaks in the past that claim to offer fans the coveted information of the release date. Some have said that it will be arriving next February, while others have claimed fans will be waiting until May. In either case, it’s looking like we will officially be getting a release date reveal later this month at The Last of Us Part II media event.

The Last of Us Part II is currently in development for PlayStation 4. For even more on the highly anticipated title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as what director Neil Druckmann had to say about the game:

“I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to finally be able to say that Ellie and Joel are back for another intense, harrowing, and emotional adventure,” said Druckmann. “Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, it wasn’t the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie. After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey.”