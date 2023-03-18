The Last of Us Season 2 Release Window Teased by Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us season 2's release window has been teased by Bella Ramsey. The Last of Us is one of the most critically acclaimed shows in recent memory and will surely be treated to a bunch of nominations (if not wins) during awards season later this year. HBO was pretty quick to recognize it had a huge hit on its hands early on to the first season after seeing the incredible reception and huge viewership numbers and immediately greenlit a second season. Fans assumed, so long as the show was at least good, that a second season would happen given there is a second game that is dense with story.

However, we have absolutely zero idea of when it's coming out. The first season took quite a long time between announcement and being released and it was shot for roughly a whole year, so it's a long process. In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show (via Independent), Ellie actor Bella Ramsey revealed that they're expecting to start shooting season 2 later this year and estimated that it wouldn't release until the end of 2024 or early 2025. This aligns with Pedro Pascal's estimate that the second season will begin shooting later this year as well, though this is the first real indication we're getting of a release date.

"It will be a while," said Ramsey. "I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."

This will make for a pretty long, grueling wait for the second season. Of course, if you're really that eager, the second game is already available on PS4 and playable on PS5. You could also just watch someone play the second game on YouTube. There are a lot of options if you really can't wait, but if you want to go in unspoiled, it will likely be a torturous wait.

