Baldur's Gate 3 Reveals Modding Update Details, Including Alpha and Beta Testing Periods

Baldur's Gate 3 fans are going to have a lot to look forward to this September, with the release of patch 7. The big thing players have to look forward to is the release of an official modding toolkit. Unfortunately, that release is still a few months from now, but a closed alpha has been announced, and will be starting today. This will only be open to "a small team of mod authors from the community." If that doesn't apply to you, the good news is that a closed beta is also planned for July. That beta will be open to "roughly 1,000 players."

How Will the Alpha and Beta Work?

Basically, what's going to happen is that modders will use the official toolkit to create mods during the closed alpha. Then, regular PC players that sign up and get approved for the closed beta will get a chance to test them out. The idea is that all of this feedback should help Larian Studios get this feature in a good place for patch 7's planned release, which we've already learned a bit about in the past. That patch will also have new dark endings, for one thing.

On the game's Steam page, Larian has spelled out specifically what this official toolkit means, and what impact it will have on unofficial mods. The developer outright states that it "will never prevent modding outside of our own official pipeline, but implementing our own will improve compatibility and give us the opportunity to ensure they'll work wherever you're playing Baldur's Gate 3."

Will Mods Come to Consoles?

All officially released mods will be available through mod.io. The reason for this is that mod.io will allow Larian to support mods on all of the game's current platforms. While official mod support is planned to release on PC first, it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Mac "shortly after." Players on console won't be able to create any mods themselves, but they will be able to "browse, install, and use player-created mods" once the feature has been rolled out. Not all mods will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the developers are setting up a curation process.

There are certain mods players on console shouldn't expect to see, and today's post specifically mentions the fact that this is a licensed game at the end of the day. Basically, some NSFW mods won't be allowed through the official pipeline, but mod creators will still have that option through unofficial means; some of those just won't be available to players on console!

