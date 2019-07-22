Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Release Date, Details Leaked

According to a new rumor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel will release late next year or early 2021 alongside a new Nintendo Switch, which will be a more powerful, home console-only version of the current system that has roughly the power of a PS4. It’s — allegedly — being designed to be complimentary to the current system, like the newly-announced Nintendo Switch Lite, which is portable only, less powerful, and cheaper.

As for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the rumor claims it’s final name will be The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Darkness, which sounds so fake that it may just be real. Meanwhile — allegedly — it will take place in a ruinous version of the world of its predecessor. A description adds that only the power of the Tri-force can stop the millennial curse that has finally awakened after being concealed by time and darkness. And this is where the details dry up.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a big, major grain of salt. It comes from an anonymous source, from 4chan no less, making it doubly dubious. However, over the years multiple rumors have surfaced from anonymous sources and gone on to be true, including even some from 4chan. So it’s possible there’s something to this, but it’s unlikely. Still, you can’t choose what comes out of the rumor mill.

As you will know, there’s been no word from Nintendo or a reliable source of when the highly-anticipated sequel will release. Presumably, we will hear and see more about it at E3 2020, especially if it’s going to release that year or early 2021. The first game took quite a long time to develop, but development on the sequel should move a bit faster with the game’s systems, design, and world structure already ironed out.

