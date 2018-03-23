The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wins Game of the Year at GDC Awards

The 2018 Game Developers Choice Awards are in the history books, and like many game awards for 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the big winner, taking home the most prestigious prize of the night, Game of the Year.

In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which won the most awards with three, two indie games snagged more than one win: Cuphead from StudioMDHR and Gorogoa from one man developer Jason Roberts.

For those that don’t know: the ceremony was held during the Game Developer’s Conference in San Francisco this week. As for the awards themselves, it’s a show to celebrate the games development industry, where developers vote for other developers and their games.

Other winners of the night included: Giant Sparrow’s What Remains of Edith Finch, Sony and Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Zero Dawn, NieR: Automata from PlatinumGames and Square Enix, and SUPERHOT VR from the SUPERHOT TEAM.

As previously announced, Double Fine Founder Tim Schafer was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award, while Vlambeer’s Rami Ismail was dished out the Ambassador Award. Meanwhile, there was notably no pioneer award given this year, following a series of controversies around the previously revealed plans of awarding it to Atari founder Nolan Bushnell.

Notably many big, acclaimed, and awarded releases missed out on awards, including, but not limited to, Persona 5, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Super Mario Odyssey, Divinity Original Sin II, Injustice 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Night in the Woods.

Below, you can find the full list of winners: