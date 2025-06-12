The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition Chess Set Is Back

It’s been 8 years since the original The Legend of Zelda chess set was released in both a GameStop exclusive edition and a more widely released Collector’s Edition, but both have been difficult to find in recent years unless you’re willing to pay a premium on eBay. However, The Op Games has brought back the Collector’s Edition, which is officially licensed by Nintendo and includes Hero and Villain pieces in gold and tarnished pewter colors respectively (the GameStop edition included all silver pieces).

As was the case with the original release, The Legend of Zelda Chess set has been a hot seller, but you can find it directly from The Op and here on Amazon at the time of writing priced at $44.99. I actually own the original collector’s set, and I can say that it’s well made with highly detailed pieces. However, you should keep in mind that these pieces are made of vinyl, not metal, which shouldn’t be a surprise at this price point. Still, durability hasn’t been a concern. Read on for a full breakdown of the pieces in the set.

The Legend of Zelda Hero Gold Chess pieces:



1 King (Link)

1 Queen (Zelda)

2 Bishops (Impa),

2 Knights( Epona)

2 Rooks (Darunia)

8 Pawns (Navi)

The Legend of Zelda Villain Black Chess pieces:

1 King (Ganondorf)

1 Queen (Twinrova)

2 Bishops (Iron Knuckle)

2 Knights (Phantom)

2 Rooks (Armos)

8 Pawns (Deku Scrub)

In other Zelda news, fans are eating well with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and with the upcoming movie in the works, though Nintendo recently confirmed in a post on X/Twitter that the film has been pushed back by six weeks. Fortunately, it’s a small delay and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto has emphasized that this extra time will be dedicated to improving the quality of the final product:

“This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience,” Miyamoto wrote in a post on Nintendo’s official X/Twitter account.