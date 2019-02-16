‘The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening’ Nintendo Switch Remake Could Offer Multiplayer

February’s Nintendo Direct had long-time Legend of Zelda fans thrilled when the Big N showed off our first look at the Link’s Awakening remake on the Nintendo Switch. With charming visuals and unique twists, it looks like a wonderful way to bring a beloved classic into this generation though it appears that it might not be the solo experience we all thought.

This is purely speculation, but taking a peek at the official listing for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on the Nintendo website I noticed that all of the correct information was there under the description with one curious detail: the projected number of players:

Underneath the generic 2019 release date information is the number of players expected, which is currently set as “to be determined.” Though true it could simply be a placeholder or a clerical oversight, but if they are tampering with the idea of multiplayer – it could be awesome things for Zelda fans – couch co-op, perhaps?

What makes this interesting is that the first game was totally solo, so this could potentially open up a whole new world of possibility for the game as we knew it then and as how Switch players will know it sometime later this year. We don’t have any other details at this time only that it’s slated for 2019 and it will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Other than that, it’s all speculation and high hopes.

“In this modern re-imagining, players travel to the mysterious island of Koholint to guide Link on a perilous adventure,” boasts the official listing – making us very excited to see what’s to come. What do you hope to see from the anticipated remake? Couch co-op? Full-on multiplayer? Dare we say it … battle royale?

