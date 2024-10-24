The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lowest Price Yet in New Sale

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED is the lowest price it has ever been thanks to a new sale. The deal does not come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, but is rather from a retailer, which means it is for physical copies of the Nintendo Switch exclusive, not digital codes. More specifically, the deal comes the way of Woot.

Normally, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom runs at $69.99, both on the Nintendo eShop and at retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target. However, right now Woot has discounted the game by 36 percent, matching the game’s largest-ever discount. As a result of this meaty discount, the Zelda game is only $44.99 on Woot. Better yet, because the game ships with Amazon, those with an Amazon Prime subscription get free shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, there are eight days left of the sale, which will expire on November 1, assuming supplies don’t run out before this, which is a possibility. How close this is to happening though, we don’t know.

For those that somehow need an introduction to one of the greatest games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released last year, in 2023, on May 12 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

A follow-up to 2017’s equally acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it has sold 20 million copies as of June 2024, making it the ninth best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time. It coupled this commercial success with even bigger critical success. Last year, the Zelda game released to a 96 on Metacritic, putting it among the highest games of all times.

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a remarkable and breathtaking experience that builds upon one of the best games ever made,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “With a deeper story and a more fully formed world, Tears of the Kingdom addresses some of the criticisms of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while showcasing even more of this fantastic and unique version of Hyrule. Players will lose themselves in the sheer magnitude of Tears of the Kingdom and its surprising additions, while being encouraged to innovate using the new mechanics to find unique solutions to the many problems presented in the game.”