God of War Director Shares His Hopes for a Mandalorian Game

While content from The Mandalorian has shown up in video games like The Sims 4 and Star Wars: Squadrons, it's safe to assume that most fans would love to see a game based around the Disney+ series. One such fan is Cory Barlog, director of Sony's God of War franchise. Barlog took to Twitter to discuss his hopes for a single-player game based on The Mandalorian, combining the action and stakes of the series. It's impossible to say whether or not such a project might be in the works, but it certainly sounds like the kind of game Star Wars fans would flock to!

The Tweets from Barlog can be found embedded below.

and by great single player I mean a strong focus on character development with relatable human triumphs, losses + seemingly impossible decisions to wrestle with. Not just shooting, but surviving - both physically and emotionally. though I would hope the shooting would be fun.✊ — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) December 8, 2020

With the show's second season nearly at an end, it's safe to say that The Mandalorian has become nothing less than a phenomenon for Disney. Whether or not that would translate to demand for a game is impossible to say for certain, but it's hard to disagree with Barlog's assessment that the series could make for a truly great game. EA's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order found a fair bit of success, proving that there is still demand for single-player Star Wars experiences.

At the moment, the closest thing to a game based on The Mandalorian might be 2002's Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, which centered on Jango Fett. That game was re-released a few years ago, and is currently available on PS4. Those looking for something a bit more recent can find Din Djarin in Fortnite, where he (ironically) appears alongside God of War's Kratos. Both characters recently debuted as part of the game's Chapter 2 Season 5 theme, which is centered on the greatest hunters from across dimensions. Until a game based on The Mandalorian is officially announced, those options will have to tide fans over, for the moment!

