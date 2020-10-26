Star Wars: Squadrons Is Adding Baby Yoda and Other The Mandalorian Cosmetics

✖

In anticipation of the start of The Mandalorian Season 2, EA has revealed new content for Star Wars: Squadrons based on the Disney+ series. Starting on October 28th, players will be able to unlock new Decals, Dashboard Flair, Hanging Flair, and Holograms. One of each of these items will be available for each side of the campaign; the "Mysterious Creature" (Baby Yoda) is Dashboard Flair for the Republic, while the IG-Series Assassin Droid is Dashboard Flair for the Empire. EA has not revealed which decals will be available, but the rest of the unlockable items can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Soon you too can take the Mysterious Creature with you wherever you go. The Mandalorian cosmetics are coming to #StarWarsSquadrons! Learn more in the latest Pilot Briefing: https://t.co/5No1wiVfgo pic.twitter.com/PsFsZx9Meg — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) October 26, 2020

Given the massive popularity of The Mandalorian, it's not surprising to see content from the show appearing in Star Wars: Squadrons, but it also makes a bit of sense. As EA pointed out in its blog post revealing the new content, both Squadrons and The Mandalorian take place in a similar part of Star Wars continuity: after Return of the Jedi, but before The Force Awakens. The new content doesn't add to the overall storyline of the game, but it is a nice extra that fans of both the game and series should appreciate!

Released earlier this month, Squadrons is the latest Star Wars game from EA. An aerial dogfighting game, Squadrons puts players in the cockpit of eight different vehicles from the Star Wars franchise, with the narrative switching between missions for the Republic and the Empire. EA had previously stated that the game would not feature microtransactions of any kind, instead opting for cosmetics that allow players to decorate their vehicles on the exterior and interior. The Mandalorian content certainly falls into that category, and it will be interesting to see if EA and developer Motive plan to release additional cosmetics such as these in the future.

Star Wars: Squadrons is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Star Wars: Squadrons? Are you excited about the new Mandalorian content? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!