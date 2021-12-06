The Matrix Awakens Teaser Trailer Revealed

It’s a big day for fans of The Matrix, as a teaser has now been released for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The interactive tech demo will be released free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Unreal Engine Twitter account is teasing that the game will be “a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.” On the official website, there is a teaser and countdown clock for The Game Awards, and a full reveal is set to take place during the show. Until then, fans can pre-download both versions of the game.

The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

How do we know what is real?



In the teaser, we can see Neo himself, Keanu Reeves, asking viewers “how do we know what is real?” According to the PlayStation Store page, Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) will reprise their roles in The Matrix Awakens. The experience is also being “created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners.” Unfortunately, little additional information has been revealed just yet, but fans of The Matrix should be quite excited to see what gets revealed on December 9th!

The idea of an interactive video game experience tying into The Matrix Resurrections should sound somewhat familiar for longtime fans of the series. Back in 2003, Shiny Entertainment and Atari released Enter the Matrix for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Nintendo GameCube. It heavily tied into the release of The Matrix Reloaded, and even featured exclusive live-action sequences filmed specifically for the game. The actual gameplay of Enter the Matrix received mixed reviews, but its narrative and live-action sequences set a new bar for games based on movies. In fact, it’s probably safe to say that bar has never been passed, as few other tie-in games ever again attempted that sort of collaboration. It’s possible that The Matrix Awakens could deliver an experience that similarly complements The Matrix Resurrections, but fans will just have to wait and see!

