Here’s 20 Minutes of The Outer Worlds Gameplay

Those interested in Obsidian Entertainment’s new project called The Outer Worlds have caught glimpses of the game through teasers, trailers, and some hands-on impressions ahead of its October release date. Some new gameplay that’s emerged from Tokyo Game Show gives us a more candid look at a user’s experience with the title as they take on enemies, explore branching dialogue options, and more. The new footage appears to show off early parts of the game and consists of nearly 20 minutes of gameplay.

There’s a lot of talking in The Outer Worlds as made evident by the gameplay, but that sort of thing is expected given the RPG world that the game is housed in where players’ actions and choices are remembered. When you’re not chatting it up with your companions and NPCs worth talking to, you can go around shooting at enemies or lopping off limbs and parts of robots with your melee weapons. The subtitles and dialogue options are in Japanese, but the English voiceovers give viewers ideas of what’s going on.

This gameplay capitalizes on the Fallout vibes people have already gotten from the game which makes sense seeing how it’s Obsidian that’s creating The Outer Worlds. Characters, combat, and the environment are all reminiscent of that sort of experience, so if that’s the type of RPG that you’re into, The Outer Worlds seems like it’ll be a welcome part of your collection.

Until the game releases in October, we can expect to see more gameplay like this and trailers like this one here. For those who haven’t been keeping up with the game and are now interested, you can find out more on it below courtesy of the game’s site.

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony,” a set-up for the game reads. “As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

The Outer Worlds releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th. A Nintendo Switch version is in development and does not yet have a release date.

