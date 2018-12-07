New Sci-fi RPG ‘The Outer Worlds’ Announced By Obsidian

Today during The Game Awards, developer Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Private Division announced The Outer Worlds, a brand-new sci-fi RPG from the latter.

For those that don’t know: when it comes to RPGs there aren’t many more well-known and loved than Obsidian Entertainment, who since its founding in 2003, has released games like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Pillars of Eternity, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and Tyranny.

In other words, if you’re looking for an RPG game, especially one cut from a hardcore cloth, there’s not many better developers for the job than the 15-year-old California-based studio.

As you may know, Obsidian was recently acquired by Microsoft — as of last month — however, this game was already in the pipeline before said acquisition and will go unchanged by the deal.

As for Private Division, it’s the brand-new publishing label that was found back in 2017 by Take-Two Interactive. The latter’s third publishing label — the other two being 2K and Rockstar Games — Private Division is unique for Take-Two because it treks in publishing games from indie and mid-sized studios.

The publisher has yet to release a game, but has numerous in the pipeline from studios such as Panache Digital Games, V1 Interactive, The Outsiders, and of course Obsidian.

The Outer Worlds is poised to release sometime during 2019 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, such port also hasn’t been ruled out.

Below, you can read more about the game:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”