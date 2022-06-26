The Simpsons: Hit and Run Gets Remade as Gorgeous Open-World Game

The Simpsons: Hit and Run has been remade as a gorgeous open-world game with new features. For those who aren't aware of the original game, The Simpsons: Hit and Run was a GTA-like game released during the PS2-era that allowed fans to experience Springfield a semi-open world setting. Given the technical limitations of the game, Springfield was split up in to levels, each with its own narrative purpose and playable member of the Simpson family. It is widely considered to be one of the best-licensed games out there as its incredibly fun to drive through the animated city, hijack cars, push over citizens, and experience all of the fun references. On top of that, it has aliens, which is always a good addition to any game.

There's been a lot of demand for a remaster of The Simpsons: Hit and Run and it seems like one fan is trying to make that a reality. YouTuber reubs has started remaking The Simpsons: Hit and Run with modern remastered graphics, one continuous open-world rather than a game split into levels or zones, and even multiplayer. It's a pretty ambitious project, but reubs has stated that it's being made purely for entertainment purposes and won't actually ever be made available to the public. Understandably, reubs likely doesn't want to risk any legal ramifications from Fox/Disney, so this decision makes sense.

Nevertheless, given the fact the possibility of a remaster of The Simpsons: Hit and Run has been posed by one of the producers of the original game, this could lead to an official remaster. Given there has been lots of requests for a remaster of this iconic game, support for reubs' fan project could show Disney there is a lot of interest in an official version of this. After all, the desire for a remaster of Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom eventually resulted in THQ Nordic making it a reality.

