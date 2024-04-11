The Sims 4 Announces Urban Homage and Party Essentials Kits

If you've found yourself thinking that it's about time for a new The Sims 4 DLC announcement you were correct, and EA has done just that with the reveal of two new Kit packs – Urban Homage and Party Essentials – both of which will help you get the party started and make your Sims stand out. Both packs are are launching next Thursday, April 18 on PC via EA app, Mac via Origin, the Epic Games Store and Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems.

The New Packs

First is the Urban Homage kit, which pulls inspiration from 90s and early 2000s fashion to allow your Sims to further dress to impress. The looks are based on nostalgic London city-inspired 90s and Noughties (a UK expression for the years between 2000 to 2009) fashion trends. Additions with this pack introduce new patterns, graffiti motifs, statement accessories and layered jewelry, as well as iconic period appropriate pieces like overalls and butterfly tops.

Urban Homage is the latest partnership with content creator Danielle "Ebonix" Udogaranya, who is also working on the Play in Color campaign which will add a number of new hairstyles to the game in July. Ebonix shared their excitement about the kit and the inspiration behind it in the release by EA, stating "When I came up with Urban Homage, the pitch [to Maxis] was paying homage to the 80s, 90s, and 00s. The Kit is inspired by the urban chic culture which highlights the innovation, diversity and vibrancy that city life fosters which I very much embrace as part of my day to day wears. So with that said, I wanted to bring to life some timeless pieces that tap into eras that we draw inspiration from and are still the blueprint of fashion innovation to this day, with a variety of outfits that are dynamic and vibrant, traditional and contemporary, and rich with cultural trends!"

The second pack joining Urban Homage on April 18 is the Party Essentials kit, which has everything players could need to host the perfect party for any occasion, whether it's a lavish luncheon or a rave for the roomies. Party items added to the game with the pack include streamers, a fog machine, a versatile bar, a disco ball and more, all to help set the perfect vibe for Simstagram posts.

Despite The Sim's 4's tenth birthday approaching later this year the game still receives regular updates in the shape of expansion packs, Stuff Packs, and Kits, all of which that add new content to the game. The continued release of additional content for the game is a large contributing factor as to why The Sims 4 still has many loyal players as the fandom looks forward to the next game for the Sims franchise, Project Rene. Project Rene's open world map was recently potentially leaked, which you can check out here if you're eager for more details on the next Sims game.

Are you still playing The Sims 4 and will you be picking up these new packs? Let us know in the comments!