The Sinking City’s New Trailer Explores the Rotten Reality of Oakmont

Fans of Lovecraftian adventures are gearing up to get down on the upcoming experience being provided by Bigben Interactive and Frogwares. The Sinking City is set to arrive in just over a month across PC and consoles, and the studio behind the upcoming game have been diving into more details regarding the new title. Recently, we received a good look at the sort of fashionable choices that players will be able to make while exploring the fictional town of Oakmont, Massachusetts. Thanks to another trailer that has been released, we now have decent glimpse at what the city itself has in store for players.

The trailer seen above is titled “Rotten Reality” for a reason. As players venture through the experience at hand, they will be encountering some rather interesting things, none of which seems to be very pleasing. This is especially true when it comes to the hallucinations that protagonist Charles W. Reed sees. Then again, there are monsters afoot, and that can never be a good thing, particularly when it is yourself you need to be worried about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more on the upcoming title from Bigben and Frogwares:

“The Sinking City is an action/investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft. In this new type of adventure, you take on the role of Charles W. Reed, an investigator in the 1920s United States. No sooner have you arrived in Oakmont, Massachusetts, than you are led to investigate a mysterious flood inundating the city, in the hopes of shedding light on the darkness that has seized the place and corrupted the minds of the inhabitants – and yours…”

The Sinking City is set to officially launch on June 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you are looking for more information regarding the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Is this the sort of game you have been looking for lately? Do you believe this has the potential to be one of the best horror games this year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!