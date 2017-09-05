The Soundtrack For Netflix’s Castlevania Series Will Be Released Tomorrow

Tonight's the night! We'll be able to check out the first episodes of Adi Shankar's exquisite animated series Castlevania on Netflix a little later this evening, and see if it lives up to the legacy that Konami has crafted for the last 30-or-so years. But if you like the series, you'll also be able to indulge in its soundtrack soon enough.

Lakeshore Records has announced that it has paired up with Frederator Studios to release the Castlevania Netflix Original Series Soundtrack, which will be available digitally starting tomorrow on the company's website.

"Featuring an original score composed by Trevor Morris (The Tudors, Immortals) and produced by Morris and Trey Toy, the music is inspired by the classic video game series Castlevania --a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a division of Frederator Networks, Inc., a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar," the company noted in a press statement.

Morris did previous work on the movie London Has Fallen, as well as TV shows including The Tudors and games like Army of Two, Need For Speed: Carbon and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Said the composer, "Being asked to contribute to Castlevania was such a great call to get. As a composer it's just a cool, colorful and interesting world to get into, and provides endless inspiration for music. It was just such a fun and cool project to work on, I could score Castlevania for years and years"

Warren Ellis, the comic book writer that works on the Castlevania team, added, "Trevor is a master of his art: hugely innovative, yet with a deep understanding of early music, combined with a love of electronics, creating something weirdly primal but completely contemporary."

We've given a few tracks a listen and it's truly spellbinding work. Be sure to check it out when it drops tomorrow.

Castlevania will be available on Netflix later tonight.