The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jack Black Teases "Musical" Bowser

Bowser will apparently break into song in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Mario is one of the most beloved characters in gaming and probably one of the most recognizable characters in all of fiction. His distinct red and blue clothing along with his signature hat and mustache make him stand out. Not to mention, Nintendo has ensured he stays in the limelight with new games and spin-offs on a regular basis. Now, after a failed live-action adaptation of Mario many, many years ago, he's returning to the big screen. Mario will join his friends and foes in a new animated film from Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions film. We just got our first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and it looks really fun, but there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the film.

Speaking at New York Comic Con (via IGN), Jack Black spoke about his role as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He gave a little taste of his voice for the character while speaking to the audience and then teased that Bowser may have a musical sequence. It's not clear if he'll sing or play an instrument, but Jack Black is a musician himself. Black is famously part of the band Tenacious D. It's unclear if other characters will sing or if there will be multiple musical numbers in the film, but it does seem like there will be kind of musical number in the film.

“I did a little bit of rocking. I think you’ll be surprised to see that Bowser has a musical side.” – Jack Black #SuperMarioBrosMovie #NYCC pic.twitter.com/AAYRBsLCm9 — IGN (@IGN) October 6, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer only gave a small taste of what to expect from this movie. It's likely we'll get a new trailer or sneak peak at a scene by the end of the year at The Game Awards, especially because there will only be a handful of months until the movie releases at that point. Only time will tell, but it seems like the movie has a big scale and will feature all kinds of unexpected moments.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on April 7th, 2023. Are you excited for the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.